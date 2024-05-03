London mayor and local elections LIVE: Labour wins Blackpool South by-election in Tory vote collapse as capital awaits City Hall result

Labour has won the Blackpool South parliamentary by-election and made gains in council contests to heap pressure on Rishi Sunak.

In the contest triggered by the resignation of former Tory MP Scott Benton following a lobbying scandal, Labour's Chris Webb secured 10,825 votes, a majority of 7,607.

Tory David Jones came in second with 3,218 votes, just 117 ahead of Reform UK's Mark Butcher.

Mr Webb said: "People no longer trust the Conservatives. Prime Minister: do the decent thing, admit you've failed and call a general election."

The 26.33% swing was the third biggest from the Conservatives to Labour at a by-election since the Second World War.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said: "This seismic win in Blackpool South is the most important result today.”

The Tories were also facing losses in council elections across England, after votes took place in 107 authorities.

Labour won Hartlepool council, regaining ground in an area where the party suffered a Westminster by-election humiliation in 2021.

In Sunderland, Reform beat the Conservatives into third place in 16 of the 25 seats up for grabs while Labour made a net gain of six to increase its comfortable majority.

However the Tories clung on by a single seat in Harlow, a council targeted by Sir Keir on the eve of polling day.

Meanwhile, London is awaiting the result of Thursday’s mayoral election with Labour incumbent Sadiq Khan facing a challenge from Tory candidate Susan Hall.

The result will not be announced until the weekend as volunteers spend Friday verifying the ballots, with counting set to start at 10am on Saturday.

Follow latest updates below.

Welcome to our Election live blog

07:06 , Jacob Phillips

Good Morning and welcome to the Evening Standard’s politics live blog.

Results from local elections across the country are beginning to be announced with Labour landing a “seismic win” in Blackpool South.

Votes have taken place in 107 authorities.

More than two million Londoners are expected to have voted in the London mayoral election with Labour candidate Mr Khan, who is seeking his third term in office, the favourite to win against his Conservative challenger Ms Hall.Candidates in London now face a nervous wait ahead of the result, which is due to be announced on Saturday.

Around one third of results already in

07:11 , Jacob Phillips

Around one third of local elections results were in shortly after 7am on Friday.

Tory peer and polling expert Lord Hayward said he expected the Tories to lose upwards of 400 seats but he suggested that Mr Sunak's position was not in immediate jeopardy.

"In recent days I have been left with the very clear impression that, amongst Tory MPs, the 'let's have a leadership election' balloon has been substantially deflated," he said.

However, "an audible, very small group will disagree and probably do so early".

Huge swings to Labour as Tories lose councils

07:19 , Jacob Phillips

So far the results are painting a picture of a Conservative collapse, with large swings to Labour in some areas.

Labour needed a swing in the share of the vote of just 5.7 percentage points to win Blackpool South - but in the event they managed a huge 26.3 points.

It is the third largest swing from the Conservatives to Labour at a by-election since the Second World War.

The second largest swing took place earlier this year, at the Wellingborough by-election in February, which saw Labour take the seat from the Tories on a swing of 28.5 points.

Labour has now clocked up six by-election swings greater than 20 percentage points in the last 12 months.

When will we get results in London?

07:25 , Jacob Phillips

London will face a long wait for the mayoral election result to be announced.

Londoners’ votes for the Mayor of London, London Assembly Constituency member and London Assembly London-wide member contests will be verified and counted over the two days after polling day on Thursday.

But it will most likely be early afternoon on Saturday when it will become clear whether Sadiq Khan has won a third term in City Hall or if Tory candidate Susan Hall has pulled off a surprise victory.

Sadiq Khan is favourite to win the mayoral election ahead of Conservative challenger Susan Hall (ES Composite)

Worst Tory performance in 40 years, elections expert

07:35 , Jacob Phillips

Elections expert Professor Sir John Curtice said the Tories could be on course to lose 500 councillors in "one of the worst, if not the worst" performances by the party in 40 years.

"So far they are basically losing a half of the seats they are trying to defend. If that continues they may end up losing 500 or so seats, which is the thing they were meant to avoid," he told BBC Radio 4's Today.

"Early days yet, but where we have got the detailed voting numbers, it looks as though the Conservative vote is a wee bit down on where it was last year.

"We are probably looking at certainly one of the worst, if not the worst, Conservative performances in local government elections for the last 40 years."