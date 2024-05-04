London mayoral election and London Assembly results

London is due to learn on Saturday who will be the city’s next mayor and who has been elected to the London Assembly.

Votes have been verified and counting is underway in both the race for City Hall and for the seats in the assembly.

Sadiq Khan and his main challenger Susan Hall face an anxious wait to find out who will be the next London Mayor.

Voting figures for each of the 14 London Assembly constituencies will be announced as soon as each count is completed, with the first declaration expected on Saturday afternoon.

The mayoral votes for that constituency will be announced at the same time – effectively giving a “rolling” indication of each of the 13 candidate’s total votes captured.

The “official” declaration time is 1.30pm but many expect the announcement to come later than that, and it could stretch into Saturday evening - or even Sunday morning.

The results will be recorded here as they come in.

<<< LONDON ASSEMBLY COMPOSITION>>>

<<>>

<<>>