London mayoral election result: When will winner be announced?

London has been braced for many hours after the closure of polls for the result of the mayoral election to be announced.

Londoners’ votes for the Mayor of London, London Assembly Constituency member and London Assembly London-wide member contests were verified on Friday and will be counted on Saturday after polling day on Thursday, 2 May.

But it will most likely be early afternoon on Saturday at the earliest when it will become clear whether Sadiq Khan has won a third term in City Hall or if Tory candidate Susan Hall has pulled off a surprise victory.

Verification of ballot papers from all three contests took place on Friday.

The counting of votes started at 9am on Saturday.

Votes at previous London mayoral and assembly member elections have been counted electronically at three count centres.

This year, they will be counted by hand at 14 Assembly Constituency count venues across London.

The change has been made as there was the possibility that a general election could have also been held on May 2, and the voting system for the mayoralty has also been simplified to first-past-the-post.

The results are set to be announced at each of the 14 centres in this order:

* Mayoral election

* Constituency assembly winner will be declared

* London-wide election of assembly members using the proportional representation Modified D’Hondt System

The first results are expected to be announced from around midday on Saturday.

The Press Association has suggested that by 1.30pm it may be clear who will be the next mayor.

But past counts have drifted later so it could be late afternoon, or even the evening before it emerges whether Mr Khan or Ms Hall is the winner.

The tension could run into the night if the result is delayed further and the official announcement could even tip into Sunday.

It could be fuelled further if, as happened in 2021, more pro-Tory results came in first which sparked talk that Shaun Bailey could beat Mr Khan.

But there is no indication that this pattern will definitely be repeated as counts could be delayed by a variety of reasons, and the timings could depend on the number of voters who turn up and the number of tellers.

The 14 counts are for Barnet & Camden, Bexley & Bromley, Brent & Harrow, City & East, Croydon & Sutton, Ealing & Hillingdon, Enfield & Haringey, Greenwich & Lewisham, Havering & Redbridge, Lambeth & Southwark, Merton & Wandsworth, North East, South West and West Central. Local elections did not take place in London this year but they did in the capital’s commuter belt and wider South East.