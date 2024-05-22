London politics LIVE: Ministers change travel plans amid speculation Rishi Sunak is about to call election

Rumours that Rishi Sunak is about to call a general election are sweeping Westminster - and Number 10 has failed to shoot it down.

At Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, Mr Sunak repeated his insistence that the vote would take place in the second half of the year. But he and his spokesman repeatedly refused to rule out a summer election - which some believe could take place on July 4.

SNP Westminster Leader Stephen Flynn asked the PM: "I think the public deserve a clear answer to a simple question. Does the Prime Minister intend to call a summer general election or is he feart?"

Mr Sunak replied: "There is, Mr Speaker - spoiler alert - there is going to be a general election in the second half of this year.

The PM called a cabinet meeting for 4.15pm, with some speculation he could be planning a reshuffle.

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps has delayed a trip abroad, while Foreign Secretary David Cameron has been called back from a visit to Albania early.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has also reportedly cancelled media appearances later on Wednesday.

The rumour mill at Westminster has been thrown into overdrive amid some rare good news for the Conservative government as official figures showed inflation slowed to 2.3% in April, the lowest level since July 2021.

Election fever sweeps Westminster

15:15 , Rachael Burford

General Election fever has erupted in Westminster.

Here’s what we know so far:

- The government has failed to knock down speculation that the PM is about to call a general election

- Rishi Sunak has called a cabinet meeting for 4.15pm, with rumours there could be a statement in Downing Street at 5pm

- Grant Shapps and David Cameron have delayed or cut short foreign trips to be in London this afternoon

- Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has cancelled an appearance on ITV’s Peston later today