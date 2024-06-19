London to see a multi-billion pound film boom over the next five years

Michelle Dockery, left, and Laura Carmichael at the Downton Abbey premiere (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

London can expect a multi-billion pound film boom over the next five years, according to a new report.

Research carried out for Film London estimates £9.5 billion of investment will flow into the capital in the years up to 2029.

Film London, which is funded by the Mayor and the British Film Institute and works to promote the capital as a film-making centre, modelled the figures based on the more than £4 billion invested in the previous five years.

In the last 20 years, 255 films either commissioned or funded by Film London have been released.

Among the films being made in the capital this year are Downton Abbey 3 which features stars including Joely Richardson, Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern and Michelle Dockery and Steven Soderbergh’s new thriller Black Bag with a cast including Cate Blanchett, Naomie Harris and Michael Fassbender.

Film London’s chief executive Adrian Wootton OBE said: “These latest investment impact figures demonstrate the huge value of our screen industries to London and the UK’s economic health and social well-being.

“They underline the ongoing impact and relevance of Film London as the capital’s screen agency, supporting and growing film, TV, animation and video games sectors in London.

“But chiefly, they reflect the collaborative effort, vision and innovative spiritthat characterises Film London.

“From our earliest days, Film London accepted the challenge from industry, opening up the visual vocabulary of London available to film-makers. Collaborating with partners throughout, we’ve taken risks to solve problems, fundamentally rewriting how film and television is regarded in the capital. “