London transport news LIVE: Latest Tube and Overground updates as more train strike disruption looms

London commuters are facing more travel disruption on Thursday as an overtime ban by Aslef train drivers continues.

The nine-day action is running alongside a series of rolling strikes by union members.

Walkouts will take place at LNER, Greater Anglia and C2C on Friday, at Avanti West Coast and East Midlands Railway on February 3 and at Great Western, CrossCountry and Chiltern on February 5.

Meanwhile commuters who rely on the Central Line are facing another morning of disruption with a shortage of trains once again causing severe delays to the London Underground's busiest service.

Minor delays on the Metropolitan line

09:17 , Jacob Phillips

There are minor delays between Harrow-on-the-Hill and Aldgate on the Metropolitan line due to an earlier customer incident, TfL has said.

There is a good service on the rest of the line.

'I love waiting over 20 minutes for a train in the freezing cold'

09:11 , Jacob Phillips

A commuter has complained they were stuck waiting in the cold for over 20 minutes for a central line train as severe delays continue.

Wowee @TfL 3 trains to Ealing Broadway, 3 to North Acton and 0 to West Ruislip! What a terrific balanced timetable 💖 I love waiting over 20 minutes for a train in the freezing cold. #centralline #tfl #yousuck — Heidi (@heidi_flowers) February 1, 2024

Disruption on the Elizabeth line

09:06 , Jacob Phillips

Elizabeth line trains are disrupted through Farringdon, National Rail has said.

Services are expected to be impacted until 9.30am.

⚠️ NEW: Disruption to Elizabeth line services through #Farringdon expected until 09:30 https://t.co/Kq0RciSBuW — National Rail (@nationalrailenq) February 1, 2024

Central line delays could continue for months

08:07 , Jacob Phillips

Central line commuters have faced weeks of delays due to a shortage of trains.

The line has been operating at times with barely half of the 78 trains required to run a peak service, the Standard has revealed. This is because the ageing motors on the trains, which date to 1992, are suffering catastrophic failures and have to be taken out of service to be replaced.Read more about the issue here.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has apologised to passengers for delays and overcrowding (Ross Lydall)

Disruption ends at Haydons Road

07:56 , Jacob Phillips

Thameslink services are no longer disrupted at Haydons Road station.

✅ Disruption caused by a problem with the station lighting at Haydons Road has now ended. Services are no longer affected by this problem. — Thameslink (@TLRailUK) February 1, 2024

'30 minutes between trains' on the Central line

07:46 , Jacob Phillips

A commuter has said they gave up on trying to take the Central line on Thursday morning due to long delays between trains.

They complained on X, formerly Twitter, that there were half an hour waits between trains travelling west.

Responding to another complaint about the service they added: "30 minutes between trains coming from the East! I gave up and came home."

So 30 minutes bweween trains as I’ve been here 10 pic.twitter.com/c6nKoU5XN5 — Siv and Vince (@siv2000) February 1, 2024

Trains not stopping at Haydons Road due to power cut

07:13 , Jacob Phillips

Trains are unable to stop at Haydons Road station in south London due to a power cut, National Rail has said.

No trains are expected to stop at the station until at 7.45am.

Welcome to our live blog

07:00 , Jacob Phillips

Good Morning. Welcome to the Evening Standard's transport live blog as an overtime ban by Aslef train drivers continues.

Central line commuters are also facing another morning of disruption with a shortage of trains once again causing severe delays to the London Underground's busiest service.