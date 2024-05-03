London travel news LIVE: Central Line section suspended due to ‘casualty on track’ as two stations shut

The Central Line was suspended on Friday (stock picture)

The Central Line was partially suspended on Friday morning as emergency services responded to a casualty on the track.

No trains were running between Leytonstone and Liverpool Street as of 12.10pm, with severe delays on the rest of the line.

Bethnal Green station was also shut, TfL reported, as was Mornington Crescent due to a faulty lift.

RMT action could also see Oxford Circus close at short notice between 10pm on Friday and 6am on Sunday.

A good service was being reported on the rest of TfL network apart from the Northern line where there are minor delays.

Follow latest updates below...

Four day Croydon Tramlink strike to go ahead after 'bad faith' talks

12:12 , Will Mata

A strike is set to begin this weekend on the Croydon Tramlink after a union accused Transport for London (TfL) of “bad faith” in negotiations.

Unite is holding the walkout from 8pm on Sunday to 6am on Thursday with up to 60 engineers on the south London network set to down tools over pay disparities.

Unite called the strike on Thursday stating that they wanted the pay of tram drivers to come into line with London Underground staff. They said that Tube workers can earn up to £10,000 more for equivalent roles despite both needing the same qualifications.

TfL has denied there was any “bad faith” element of the talks.

William Mata has the full story here.

Tramlink trams stop at East Croydon station in Surrey. Members of Unite union on London Trams are set to strike (Nick Ansell/PA) (PA Archive)

Large amount of closures this weekend

11:39 , Will Mata

The following lines have a restricted service or planned closure this bank holiday weekend due to scheduled works or engineering.

Reduced service

Elizabeth line: Sunday 5 May, the first train from Paddington to Reading will depart at 0700 instead of 0646.

Part closure

District line: Saturday 4, Sunday 5 and Bank Holiday Monday 6 May, no service between Hammersmith / Wimbledon / Kensington (Olympia) and Edgware Road / Embankment.

Circle line: Saturday 4, Sunday 5 and Bank Holiday Monday 6 May, no service between Edgware Road and Tower Hill (via Victoria).

DLR: Saturday 4, Sunday 5 and Bank Holiday Monday 6 May, no service between Westferry / Poplar and Lewisham. Replacement buses operate: Service DL3 between Westferry and Island Gardens and Service DL4 between Canada Water (for Jubilee line) and Lewisham.

Overground: Sunday 5 May, from 2215, no service between Highbury & Islington and Dalston Junction. Replacement buses operate between Camden Road and Stratford via Highbury & Islington, Canonbury and Dalston Junction.

Planned closure

Waterloo and City line: Line does not run at weekends.

Mornington Crescent station closed

11:20 , Will Mata

Mornington Crescent Tube station is closed due to faulty lifts. It means there are now three closed Tube stations - or four if you include the long term closure of Kentish Town.

TfL has said tickets are being accepted on London buses.

⛔ Mornington Crescent



This station is closed due to faulty lifts. Tickets are being accepted on London Buses.



➡ To re-plan journey: https://t.co/UoeJflrJdy — TfL Access (@TfLAccess) May 3, 2024

Minor delays on Northern line

11:08 , Will Mata

There are also minor delays on the Northern line on Friday morning.

A shortage of trains has led Transport for London to flag the alert.

(PA)

Central line part suspended

11:05 , Will Mata

There is no service between Leytonstone and Liverpool Street on the Central line on Friday morning as emergency services deal with a casualty on the track.

All trains are otherwise only running westbound and there are severe delays on the rest of the line.

Tickets are being accepted on London Buses, the Elizabeth Line and London Overground.

Two stations closed

11:02 , Will Mata

Bethnal Green and Oxford Circus stations are both shut on Friday morning.

Bethnal Green is closed while emergency services deal with a casualty on track.

Oxford Circus, meanwhile, is shut due to RMT strike action.