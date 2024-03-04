London travel news LIVE: Major disruption to some Waterloo trains with delays for those headed to Heathrow

South Western Railway trains are being affected by a track safety inspection (PA)

Major disruption has hit some South Western Railway trains which go to and from London Waterloo.

Services between the major station and Woking, Guildford and/or Basingstoke could be cancelled, delayed or revised until the end of the day.

This is because a safety inspection of the track between Walton-On-Thames and Weybridge has left all lines blocked.

Meanwhile, those headed to Heathrow are facing minor delays on the Piccadilly Line between Acton Town and Heathrow and Uxbridge.

The line is also seeing severe delays between Acton town and Uxbridge - because of an earlier signal failure at Caledonian Road.

What you need to know for your commute to work this morning:

Severe and minor delays on the Piccadilly Line

Minor delays to Waterloo & City Line

Minor delays to Elizabeth Line

Good morning

07:08 , Jordan King

Good morning and welcome to The Standard’s London travel live blog. Stay with us for up-to-date information on getting around the capital today.

Minor delays to Waterloo & City Line

07:10 , Jordan King

This is because of a shortage of trains.

Disruption between Wimbledon and Woking

07:12 , Jordan King

South Western Railway trains between Wimbledon and Woking are being affected by a safety inspection of the track between Walton-on-Thames and Weybridge, which has blocked some lines.

Train services running to and from these stations may be cancelled, delayed or revised until at least 10am.

Disruption to London Overground to/from Stratford

07:14 , Jordan King

London Overground trains running to/from Stratford may be cancelled or delayed until at least 8am.

This is because of a fault with the signalling system whcih has affected routes between Clapham Junction/Richmond and Stratford.

Two lanes closed after three-vehicle crash on M4

07:25 , Jordan King

Two of five lanes are currently closed on the M4, after an accident look place eastbound between J5 A4 London Road (Langley) and J4B M25 J15.

Traffic was temporarily held for 20 minutes and is now queuing, according to traffic monitoring site Inrix, which said there has been a “high impact”.

Status updates from National Rail

07:29 , Jordan King

As of 7.30am, train services have reported the following statuses:

Southern: Minor delays

Southeastern: Minor delays

South Western Railway: Minor delays

Chiltern Railways: Special service

Great Western Railway: Minor delays

You can find more information here.

Overground no longer disrupted

08:21 , Jordan King

We told you earlier about how London Overground trains running to/from Stratford may be cancelled or delayed because of a fault with the signalling system.

National Rail says this is no longer the case, and has declared the “incident cleared”.

Major disruption to some London Waterloo trains

08:22 , Jordan King

All South Western Railway lines are blocked between London Waterloo and Woking/Guildford/Basingstoke.

This is because of a safety inspection of the track between Walton-On-Thames and Weybridge.

Services running to and from these stations may be cancelled, delayed or revised until the end of the day.

Minor delays to Elizabeth Line

09:04 , Jordan King

There are currently minor delays between Hayes & Harlington and Reading while TfL fixes a track fault at Twyford - good service on the rest of the line.

About 40% of journeys on London public transport network to cost more despite Sadiq fares freeze

09:21 , Jordan King

Around 40 per cent of journeys on London’s public transport network will be more expensive due to the limited impact of Mayor Sadiq Khan’s “fares freeze”, it can be revealed.

It means that Transport for London’s income from fares will increase by up to £75m over the next 12 months, if travel returns to pre-pandemic levels – the bulk from more expensive Tube journeys.

Mr Khan’s partial fares freeze – which leaves the cost of pay-as-you-go journeys on the Tube, London buses, the London Overground, Elizabeth line, DLR and Croydon tram unchanged until March next year – came into effect on Sunday.

But because the “cap” on the cost of multiple pay-as-you-go journeys has increased, alongside a 4.9 per cent average increase in Travelcards, many passengers will end up paying more.

Read more here.