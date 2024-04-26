London travel news LIVE: Tube stations shut amid new strike as two lines delayed after 'casualty on tracks'

Several London Underground stations are closed due to workers striking while two Tube lines were halted because of a casualty on the track.

Transport for London marked eight stations on the network at 9am on Friday due to the Transport Salaried Staffs' Association action.

They are staging a fresh 24-hour strike in a dispute over terms and conditions from Friday and are banning overtime until May 5.

The union said the action was likely to cause Tube stations to close at the last minute, including into Saturday morning, but Transport for London said there will not be significant disruption.

Those closed are marked as Barbican, Bermondsey, Caledonian Road, Highgate, Pimlico, Regent’s Park, Temple and Vauxhall.

Camden Town and Kentish Town are also closed but not due to strike action.

Aldgate and Piccadilly Circus had also been closed but have now reopened.

The Hammersmith & City and District lines now have severe delays but are running after being halted due to the casualty incident.

There are also minor delays on the Piccadilly line from King's Cross to Acton Town westbound.

Lifts out of action at St Pancras

09:26 , Will Mata

Step-free access is not available to the Thameslink platforms due to faulty lifts at St Pancras International.

⚠️ St Pancras International station



Step-free access is not available to the Thameslink platforms due to faulty lifts.



Two stations have reopened

09:10 , Will Mata

Transport for London has said that Piccadilly Circus and Aldgate Tube stations had been closed but have now reopened.

District line no longer suspended

08:55 , Will Mata

The District line is now also running with delays.

The line had been part suspended earlier due to the aftermath of the casualty incident.

Live updates now state that the line has severe delays.

Hammersmith and City no longer suspended

08:53 , Will Mata

The Hammersmith and City line is no longer and running, albeit with severe delays.

“Severe delays due to an earlier customer incident,” a TfL update states.

Now severe delays on the Piccadilly line

08:44 , Will Mata

There are now severe delays on the Piccadilly line.

The section from King's Cross to Acton Town westbound is affected due to an earlier signal failure at Holborn.

Delays on Circle line due to 'earlier customer incident'

08:42 , Will Mata

There are currently minor delays on the Circle line due to an earlier customer incident, TfL has said.

Bermondsey now also closed

08:40 , Will Mata

Bermondsey Tube station is now also closed, TfL has said.

It brings the number of stations closed to ten.

Nine stations closed due to strike action

08:35 , Will Mata

Transport for London said these nine stations are all out of action due to ongoing strike action.

Barbican, Caledonian Road, Camden Town, Highgate, Kentish Town, Pimlico, Regent’s Park, Temple and Vauxhall.

All nine are within a reasonable walking distance of another Tube station.

Tickets will be accepted for other routes and on buses.

What is the strike?

08:03 , Will Mata

London Underground customer service managers are to stage a fresh strike in a dispute over terms and conditions.

Members of the Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA) will walk out on Friday, April 26 and then ban overtime until May 5.

The union said the action is likely to cause Tube stations to close at the last minute, including into Saturday morning.

The workers held a previous strike earlier this month.

TSSA general secretary Maryam Eslamdoust said: “It’s clear that our customer service managers’ strike on April 10 made a real impact, many stations shut at short notice, and we had overwhelming support from the public.”

Which lines are closed

07:54 , Will Mata

On the District line there is no service between Tower Hill and Upminster. There are severe delays on the rest of the line.

The Hammersmith and City line has no service.

There are now minor delays on the Northern and Metropolitan lines.

Tickets valid on local buses

07:46 , Will Mata

Transport for London has said it will be accepting tickets for the Hammersmith and City line on bus routes while it is suspended.

The line has been fully suspended since 7.26am due to a casualty on the track.

District line part suspended

07:45 , Jordan King

There is currently no service between Tower Hill and Upminster - this is because emergency services are responding to a casualty on the track.

There are also severe delays on the rest of the line.

Minor delays to Northern line

07:34 , Jordan King

There are currently minor delays because of a shortage of trains.

Hammersmith & City line suspended

07:33 , Jordan King

There is no service on the Hammersmith & City line because of the casualty on the tracks which has affected District line trains.

Good morning

07:30 , Jordan King

Good morning and welcome to The Evening Standard’s live travel blog.

Stay with us for transport and road updates throughout the day.