London travel news LIVE: Elizabeth line hit by 'severe delays' due to broken track at Ilford

Elizabeth line commuters travelling through east London are facing disruption for the whole of Thursday.

A speed restriction is in place over defective track at Ilford.

The issue is causing severe delays on the Elizabeth line between Shenfield and Paddington, according to TfL.

In a post on X, National Rail Enquiries said: “A speed restriction over defective track at #Ilford means that trains have to run at reduced speeds on some lines. “As a result, train services running through this station may be cancelled, delayed or revised.”

It said disruption is expected until the end of the day.

Disruption between Stratford and Romford

07:47 , Sami Quadri

A speed restriction over defective track at Ilford is causing delays of up to 10 minutes and potential cancellations on the Elizabeth line and Greater Anglia services.

Disruption is expected until the end of the day.

Minor delays on Piccadilly Line

07:45 , Sami Quadri

The Piccadilly Line has been hit with minor delays between Acton Town and Uxbridge due to a points failure at Northfields.

However, good service remains on the rest of the line.

Greater Anglia trains also affected by broken fail

07:15 , Josh Salisbury

Greater Anglia trains are also being affected by the broken rail at Ilford.

National Rail says engineers discovered a cracked rail which has been deemed unsafe and a speed restriction has been imposed until the defect has been replaced.

It means Greater Anglia services between Stratford and Romford may be cancelled or delayed.

As a reminder, Elizabeth Line trains may also be delayed all day due to the same fault.

Severe rush hour delays on the Piccadilly Line

06:49 , Josh Salisbury

In addition to the Elizabeth Line disruption, passengers are also facing delayed Piccadilly Line trains.

There are severe delays between Acton Town and Uxbridge due to a points failure at Northfields and minor delays en-route to Heathrow Terminals.

There are also minor delays on the Bakerloo as TfL engineers fix a signal failure at Lambeth North.

Elizabeth Line hit with delays

06:46 , Josh Salisbury

Good morning. Elizabeth Line trains running between Heathrow to Gidea Park in east London face disruption all day because of a defective track at Ilford.

The issue means trains have to run a reduced speed on some lines, with National Rail warning passengers of possible cancellations or delays of up to ten minutes.

TfL said there were minor delays on the line between Paddington and Shenfield over the track fault.