London travel news LIVE: M25 chaos after multi-car crash as Heathrow Border Force strikes begin

Traffic has been delayed by up to 90 minutes (Traffic Cameras)

Hundreds of Border Force officers at Heathrow Airport begin a three-day strike on Friday in a dispute over rosters.

The Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) said more than 500 of its members working on passport control at terminals 2, 3, 4 and 5 are taking action in protest at new rosters being imposed.

The strikes will be followed by three weeks of industrial action short of a strike, including a ban on overtime.

The union said it expected disruption over the weekend as families return to the UK at the end of the half-term holiday.

A Home Office spokesperson said: "Border Force have robust plans to minimise disruption and keep the border safe and secure.

"We recommend that passengers check the latest advice from their operators before travelling."

Meanwhile a multi-vehicle crash on the M25 had stopped traffic between Junction 6 Godstone and Junction 5. Motorists are now facing delays of up to 90 minutes along the section but traffic is now moving again having been brought to a halt.

For the latest travel updates scroll down.

Heathrow Airport asks passengers to use self service eGates

10:13 , Will Mata

Heathrow Airport has said that due to industrial action by Border Force officers, from today (Friday, May 31) until Sunday, that passengers should use the self-service eGates if eligible, to reduce time at the border.

More than 500 staff are taking the strike action.

Due to industrial action by Border Force officers, from today (Friday 31 May) until Sunday 2 June, we ask that passengers use the self-service eGates if eligible, to reduce time at the border. 🛂



ℹ️ https://t.co/o4rxrrJU7R pic.twitter.com/wEULiU6IA1 — Heathrow Airport (@HeathrowAirport) May 31, 2024

Slow traffic on M25 due to construction

10:10 , Will Mata

There is currently slow traffic on the M25 anticlockwise from J26 A121 Honey Lane (Waltham Abbey) to J25 A10 (Enfield).

There is congestion to Loughton, back through Epping Forest from J26.

Inrix has said delays are due to a construction project.

Traffic on the M25 (Traffic Cameras)

Warning about Dartford tunnel being closed next week

09:58 , Will Mata

Dartford east tunnel is set to be closed weeknights 9pm to 5.30am starting Monday.

The closure will last until July 1.

Vehicles 4.8m - 5m high will use M25 clockwise and vehicles lower than 4.8m will use Dartford west tunnel. The QEII Bridge will also be closed next month, see full details here.

❗ Reminder ❗#Dartford east tunnel closed weeknights 9pm to 5:30am starting 📅Monday 3 June to 📅Monday 1 July. 🚍 Vehicles 4.8m - 5.0m high will use M25 clockwise & vehicles lower than 4.8m will use Dartford west tunnel. 👉 https://t.co/86Xaw7GXQf. pic.twitter.com/tNDVfVhe85 — National Highways: South-East (@HighwaysSEAST) May 31, 2024

Mansion House station reopens

09:55 , Will Mata

Mansion House Tube station has now reopened, having been shut this morning.

The station was closed on Friday due to unavailability of station staff.

✅ Mansion House station has re-opened.https://t.co/6MZ6myPvy5 — TfL Access (@TfLAccess) May 31, 2024

Who is striking this summer and why?

09:42 , Will Mata

Border Force are not the only workers holding walk outs this summer.

There could be further rail strikes while junior doctors have also pledged to take strike action.

Here is a round up of what is happening.

Junior doctors are to stage a strike during the General Election campaign (PA) (PA Wire)

M25: All lanes now reopen along Surrey stretch

09:05 , Will Mata

All lanes have re-opened on the M25 anticlockwise in Surrey between J6 (Godstone) and J5 (M26).

There is still a 90 minute delay in the area with six miles of congestion but this should now start to ease.

The M25 section in Surrey (Traffic Cameras)

Train disruption between East Croydon and New Cross Gate

08:59 , Will Mata

Rail disruption is expected between New Cross Gate and East Croydon until midday.

National Rail has said customers can use buses and Southern rail services at no additional cost.

🎟️#EastCroydon - London Overground customers can use the following services at no additional cost:



- Local buses via any reasonable route

- Southern via any reasonable route — National Rail (@nationalrailenq) May 31, 2024

Delays on M25 anticlockwise section now 90 minutes

08:51 , Will Mata

Two lanes of three remain closed on the M25 anticlockwise in Surrey between J6 (Godstone) and J5 (M26) following a collision.

The spillage has now been cleared and Highways teams are re-opening all lanes soon.

There's now a 90 minute delay on approach with six miles of congestion.

Traffic on the M25 (Traffic Cameras)

A10 Kingsland High Street closed due to incident

08:47 , Will Mata

Part of the A10 Kingsland High Street, through Dalston, has been closed due to a police incident.

The closure is after a shooting incident on Wednesday that left a girl fighting for her life.

The section is closed both ways between Sandringham Road and Crossway / Shacklewell Lane.

Disruption has been felt since Wednesday night but the closure has been reduced, Inrix has said, and is now just north of the station now.

There is a detour in operation for buses 67, 76, 149, 236, 243 and 488.

Dalston Kingsland Overground station (Google Maps)

London Overground now part suspended

08:34 , Will Mata

On the London Overground there is currently no service between Sydenham and Crystal Palace due to a track fault at Brockley.

There is a good service on all other routes.

Also long delays on *clockwise* section of M25

08:27 , Will Mata

We have already reported 70 minute delays on the M25 to an incident between J6 and J5 in Surrey.

There are now long delays on M25 clockwise - in the other direction - due to construction work.

The queue on the M25 (Traffic Cameras)

Disruption in Rainham

08:23 , Will Mata

In Rainham in Essex two lanes are blocked on the A13.

Traffic is queueing for one mile due to collapsed manhole on A13 out of town from (Ferry Lane Interchange) to A1306 (Wennington Interchange).

Police are blocking lanes one and two of three along the passage.

Stratford station no longer closed

08:19 , Will Mata

Startford station is now open and fully operational after an incident last night.

Some lines were closed through the east London hub last night after a person was hit by a train.

At the time of writing, all Transport for London lines are operating a good service.

Now 70 minute delays to M25 blockage

08:15 , Will Mata

There is now a 70 minute delay on approach to the M25 anticlockwise incident, with five miles of congestion.

Two lanes (of three) remain closed in Surrey between J6 (Godstone) and J5 (M26) following a collision.

Recovery is now complete however there is a spillage which requires clearing.

2 lanes (of 3) remain closed on the #M25 anti-clockwise in #Surrey between J6 (#Godstone) and J5 (#M26) following a collision.



Recovery is now complete however there is a spillage which requires clearing.



There's now a 70 minute delay on approach with 5 miles of congestion. pic.twitter.com/4TTMsuFq5V — National Highways: South-East (@HighwaysSEAST) May 31, 2024

The full story: More than 500 Border Force officers at Heathrow Airport to launch three-day strike

08:09 , Will Mata

Hundreds of Border Force officers working at passport control at Heathrow Airport will launch a three-day strike on Friday in a dispute over rosters.

The Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) said more than 500 of its members at terminals 2, 3, 4 and 5 are taking action in protest at new rosters being imposed.

Miriam Burrell has the full story here.

Border Force workers are striking (PA Archive)

P&O Ferries warns of long delays at border control

08:03 , Will Mata

P&O Ferries to Calais has warned of long queues at border control.

The service is closing check-in 90 mins prior to departure due to these delays.

“Rest assured, if you miss your sailing, we will accommodate you on the next available departure,” a statement read.

“Thank you for your patience.”

A P&O ferry (PA)

Mansion House station closed

07:56 , Will Mata

Mansion House Tube station is currently closed.

This station is closed due to unavailability of station staff.

Tickets are being accepted on London Buses.

Mansion House Tube station (Google Maps)

Traffic queues in north West London

07:52 , Will Mata

There is currently queueing traffic on A40 into central London from the Greenford Flyover to the A406 (Hanger Lane Gyratory System).

One lane closed before Hanger Lane, which means only one lane through the tunnel.

The delays are said to be caused by ongoing construction work.

Now 30 minute delays on the M25

07:42 , Will Mata

Two out of three lanes remain closed on the M25 anticlockwise between J6 (#Godstone) and J5 (#M26).

There's still a 30 minute delay with 4.5 miles of congestion on approach, National Highways has said.

Emergency services are still at the scene.

Queues along the M25 section (Traffic Cameras)

07:24 , Matt Watts

National Highways South East has said traffic has ben stopped on the M25 anti-clockwise in Surrey between Junction 6 at Godstone and Junction 5 at the M26 due to a multi-vehicle collision.It said emergency services are in attendance, and shortly before 7am there was already a 30 minute delay on approach.