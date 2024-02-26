London travel news LIVE: Landslip hits Paddington-Reading trains causing day-long commuter chaos

Passengers wait at Paddington station in London (Ashlee Ruggels/PA) (PA Archive)

A landslip is causing severe disruption to trains services between London Paddington and Reading.

National Rail is reporting an “unstable area of earth” has been discovered between Twyford and Reading, which has meant that two out of the four lines have been closed.

It means trains running between Paddington and Reading could be delayed by up to 60 minutes or cancelled, National Rail says.

Affected services include Great Western Railway services, Elizabeth Line trains and the Heathrow Express. Disruption is expected until the end of the day.

What you need to know for your commute into work today:

Major disruption to Elizabeth Line and Great Western Railway trains via London Paddington

Severe delays to Piccadilly Line

Crash on the M25

07:12 , Jordan King

There are currently long delays on the M25 anti-clockwise before Junction 16 because of a crash, according to traffic monitoring site Inrix.

Good service on Central Line for now

06:59 , Jordan King

TfL is reporting a good service on the Central Line at the moment - we will let you know if this changes because of its chronic shortage of trains.

Severe delays to Piccadilly Line

06:54 , Jordan King

There are severe delays between Acton Town and Rayners Lane due to train cancellations - good service on the rest of the line.

If you commute via London Paddington:

06:52 , Jordan King

Trains running between London Paddington and Reading may be delayed by up to an hour.

This is because of a landslip between Twyford and Reading.

The following routes are affected:

Elizabeth line between Abbey Wood / London Paddington and Reading

Great Western Railway between London Paddington and Weston-super-Mare / Swansea / Taunton / Reading / Plymouth / Penzance / Oxford / Newbury / Bedwyn / Great Malvern / Didcot Parkway

This “major disruption” is expected to last until the end of the day.

You can check your specific journey here.

If you face delays, you may be entitled to compensation - you can check here.

