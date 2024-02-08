London travel news LIVE: Elizabeth Line disruption at rush hour after incident at Liverpool Street

(PA)

Elizabeth line services were disrupted on Thursday morning after an incident at Liverpool Street.

Commuters were warned of delays of up to ten minutes and cancellations after some lines were closed because of a passenger being taken ill at Liverpool Street. The line between Abbey Wood and Heathrow Terminal 4, and also between Shenfield and Heathrow Terminal 5 is affected until shortly before 9am.

Commuters are separately being warned to brace for travel disruption throughout Thursday due to heavy rain, with the Met Office warning of “some disruption, particularly to transport” as the capital lies under a “yellow” weather warning.

There were also minor delays on the Central line due to the ongoing shortage of trains on Thursday morning, while Southern Railway is also warning of some disruption on its routes, particularly those going to or from coastal areas, because of high winds and heavy rain.

Meanwhile, a lane of the M25 was closed anti-clockwise between J26 and J25 after a collision involving lorry and a car.

No service on part of Metropolitan Line

08:24 , Josh Salisbury

The Metropolitan line is not running between Moor Park and Watford, while there are severe delays between the Harrow-on-the-Hill and Chesham/Amersham stretch of the line.

TfL says this is because of a signal failure at Moor Park. Tickets are being accepted on the Overground and Chiltern Railways in the affected area.

Rush hour delays on Elizabeth line as passenger taken ill

07:53 , Josh Salisbury

Elizabeth line services will be disrupted for around an hour at Liverpool Street after a passenger was taken ill on a train.

The incident means some lines are closed on the busy route, with commuters being warned to expect cancellations and delays.

The line between Abbey Wood and Heathrow Terminal 4 / Reading, and also between Shenfield and Heathrow Terminal 5, is affected.

Disruption is expected to continue until 8.45am.

Congestion on M25 in north London after lorry crash

07:22 , Josh Salisbury

In north London, motorists on the M25 between Junction 26 at Waltham Abbey to Junction 27 are experiencing queues.

This is because of an earlier “high impact” collision involving a lorry and a car, according to traffic monitoring site, Inrix.

Congestion is heavy to the M11 at J27, before the Holmesdale Tunnel.

Central line suffers delays amid ongoing train shortages

07:19 , Josh Salisbury

Good morning, and welcome to our live coverage of travel disruption throughout Thursday.

Commuters are being warned that heavy rain is set to bring disruption to transport until 6am Friday.

Those making the commute this morning will be battling with delays on the Central line, while Southern Railway has warned of some disruption, particularly on routes coming to-and-from the coast because of heavy rain and wind.