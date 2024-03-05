London travel news LIVE: Overground chaos with no trains to or from Stratford after lorry collides with bridge in Camden

London Overground trains will be disrupted until at least 1pm (PA)

Overground trains are not able to go to or from Stratford after a lorry collided with a bridge in north London.

The accident happened between Camden Road and Caledonian Road & Barnsbury stations at around 10.10am on Tuesday.

National Rail is currently trying to determine whether the bridge is safe for trains to run on it.

The route affected is between Richmond/Clapham Junction and Stratford, which is expected to face disruption until at least 1pm.

Meanwhile, all Greater Anglia lines have been blocked between Stratford and Tottenham Hale.

This is because of a burst water main near the railway - train services running through these stations may be cancelled until further notice.

It comes after more than 24 hours of major disruption to one of the UK’s busiest lines serving London Waterloo, with the route between Woking and Surbiton affected until about 10am on Tuesday.

What you need to know to get around London this morning:

Disruption between Stratford and Tottenham Hale

Minor delays to District Line

London Overground part suspended

Bus smashes through pub window on busy Soho street

11:38 , Jordan King

A bus dramatically smashed into a pub window in one of London’s busiest shopping streets on Tuesday morning.

A number 9 bus crashed into a branch of All Bar One on New Oxford Street just after 10am, forcing the road to close.

A Met Police spokesperson said there were no reported injuries.

“We were called at 10.16am on Tuesday, March 5, to reports that a bus had collided with a pub in New Oxford Street, WC1,” said the spokesperson.

"Officers responded. There were no reports of any injuries.”

The scene of the crash (Mark Arby / Twitter)

No Overground trains to/from Startford until at least 1pm

11:09 , Jordan King

London Overground services to/from Stratford may be cancelled until 1pm.

This is because a road vehicle collided with a bridge between Camden Road and Caledonian Road & Barnsbury, leaving all lines blocked.

London Overground part suspended

10:41 , Jordan King

There is no service between Stratford and Richmond/Clapham Junction due to a vehicle hitting a bridge at Camden Road.

Disruption between Stratford and Tottenham Hale

10:25 , Jordan King

All Greater Anglia lines are blocked between Stratford and Tottenham Hale because of a burst water main near the railway.

Train services running through these stations may be cancelled. Disruption is expected until further notice.

Hammersmith & City Line no longer delayed

09:55 , Jordan King

The Hammersmith & City Line has returned to running a good service.

Northern Line no longer delayed

09:24 , Jordan King

The Northern Line has returned to running a good service.

Central Line is no longer delayed

09:23 , Jordan King

The Central Line has returned to running a good service.

Delays to Hammersmith and City Line now minor

09:22 , Jordan King

There are minor delays between Barking and Liverpool Street due to a person ill on a train at Bromley-By-Bow.

South Western Railway disruption expected until at least 10am

09:11 , Jordan King

You would have struggled to travel on some lines vie London Waterloo yesterday, when an object hit the track blocking the line between Waterloo and Woking/Guildford/ Basingstoke and blocked the line for many South Western Railway trains.

While this line has reopened, some services may still be cancelled, delayed or revised.

Disruption is expected until at least 10am.

You can check your specific journey here.

If you were delayed badly yesterday, you may be entitled to compensation - have a look here.

District Line now facing minor delays instead of part suspension

09:02 , Jordan King

The District Line was part suspended (between Barking and Whitechapel) because an ill person on a train at Bromley-By Bow needed help.

It is now just minorly delayed.

Severe delays to Hammersmith & City Line

08:51 , Jordan King

There are severe delays between Barking and Liverpool Street due to a person ill on a train at Bromley-By-Bow.

District Line part suspended

08:50 , Jordan King

There is currently no service between Barking and Whitechapel, westbound only while TfL helps a person ill on a train at Bromley-By Bow.

Minor delays to Northern Line

08:43 , Jordan King

There are minor delays between Edgware and Camden Town due to a faulty train - good service on the rest of the line.

TfL confirms Silvertown tunnel will open in 2025

08:29 , Jordan King

Motorists will have to pay tolls to use two tunnels under the Thames in little over a year, Transport for London have confirmed.

It said the £2bn Silvertown tunnel would open in “summer 2025” – at which time tolls, charged at the same rate, will also be introduced on the nearby Blackwall tunnel.

TfL granted the Evening Standard access to the Silvertown tunnel site last week to show how work – which is four years behind the original opening date envisaged by previous mayor Boris Johnson – is progressing.

First look inside the Silvertown tunnel (PA)

Lane closed after crash on M25

07:38 , Jordan King

One lane has had to be closed causing slow traffic with a “high impact” on the M25, anti-clockwise J11/A320 (Chertsey) to J10/A3/Old Lane (Wisley Interchange).

Minor delays to Central Line

07:31 , Jordan King

There are minor delays westbound due to a faulty train.

Minor delays to the District Line

07:28 , Jordan King

There are currently minor delays from Turnham Green to Richmond due to a points failure at Richmond - good service on the rest of the line.

If you commute via London Waterloo:

07:27 , Jordan King

You would have struggled to travel yesterday, when an object hit the track blocking the line between London Waterloo and Woking/Guildford/ Basingstoke and blocked the line for many South Western Railway trains.

While this line has reopened, some services may still be cancelled, delayed or revised.

Disruption is expected until at least 9am.

You can check your specific journey here.

If you were delayed badly yesterday, you may be entitled to compensation - have a look here.

Good morning!

07:18 , Jordan King

Good morning and welcome to The Standard’s London travel liveblog.

Stay with us for live updates on getting around the capital throughout the day.