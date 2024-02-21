London travel news LIVE: Commuters hit with delays during rush hour at London Waterloo

Disruption is expected at Waterloo station until 10am (Jeremy Selwyn)

Commuters have been hit with delays until 10am at London Waterloo with three platforms out of use.

Trains are unable to run on some lines to and from the station due to a track circuit failure, National Rail has said.

Motorists heading to London from Kent were on Wednesday morning suffering long queues on the M20 following a crash.

Delays were between Junction 3, where the road meets the M26, and Junction 2, where it joins the A20, as of 7am on Wednesday.Meanwhile, minor delays continue to hit the Central Line amid an ongoing shortage of trains.

A new report is warning the Bakerloo Line is “in a state of managed decline” and at risk of “critical failure” unless it can replace its 52-year-old trains.

Minor delays on the Jubilee Line

07:39 , Jacob Phillips

There are currently minor delays between Finchley Road and Stratford southbound on the Jubilee Line.

The delays have been caused by an earlier faulty train at West Hampstead, TfL has said.

There is a good service on the rest of the line.

Trains diverted at London Waterloo

07:36 , Jacob Phillips

Platforms 1 to 3 are out of use at London Waterloo with some services having to be diverted. Trains between Waterloo and Shepperton will be diverted between Clapham Junction and Fulwell. They will now call at Twickenham and Strawberry Hill.

Trains could be cancelled at London Waterloo

07:30 , Jacob Phillips

South Western Railway has warned trains could be cancelled or delayed at London Waterloo due to a signalling problem.