London travel news LIVE: Chaos on Overground services as Southern passengers face disruption

London Overground users are facing disruption

There is major disruption to London Overground on Thursday morning with severe delays and a part closure of the line.

There is no service between Willesden Junction and Richmond while Network Rail fix a signal failure at Acton Central.

This is causing disruption to services running to and from Stratford. As a result, trains may be cancelled, delayed or revised, National Rail said.

There are also severe delays between New Cross Gate and West Croydon and Crystal Palace branches following a late finish of engineering work. Commuters have reported all trains being cancelled.

There is disruption on Southern trains due to overrunning engineering works between Norwood Junction and London Bridge, with some services may not be able to call at the stations.

There are also minor delays on the Piccadilly Line but a good service on all other lines.

Incidents affecting travel this morning

London Overground part-suspended due to signalling fault

Signal failure at Strawberry Hill affecting Waterloo services

Southern rail London Bridge services disrupted

Minor delays on Northern Line

08:13 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

There are now also minor delays on the Northern Line, southbound between Camden Town and Kennington via Bank, due to an earlier faulty train at London Bridge.

Minor delays on District Line due to faulty train

08:08 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

There are minor delays between Earl's Court and Upminster eastbound on the District Line, due to an earlier faulty train at South Kensington.

Disruption through Strawberry Hill expected until midday

07:42 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

There is a signalling problem at Strawberry Hill in west London, meaning trains running through the area “may be delayed, revised or cancelled”, says National Rail.

Trains are having to run at a reduced speed on all lines.

Services to and from London Waterloo are among those affected.

Disruption is expected until 12pm, says National Rail.

Major disruption expected until 9am

07:24 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

In bad news for morning commuters, National Rail warns disruption affecting Overground, Southern and Thameslink services is due to last until 9am.

The disruption is due to overrunning engineering works, and a points failure between New Cross Gate and Crystal Palace/Norwood Junction.

All lines have reopened, but National Rail says trains may still be cancelled, delayed by up to 30 minutes, or revised.

The services affected are:

London Overground services between Dalston Junction / Highbury & Islington / New Cross Gate and Crystal Palace / West Croydon

Southern services between London Bridge and Caterham / Epsom / Littlehampton / London Victoria / Purley / Streatham Hill / Uckfield

Thameslink services between Bedford and Brighton / East Grinstead / Gatwick Airport / Three Bridges, and between Cambridge and Brighton, also between Peterborough and Horsham

Disruption affecting Southern rail services

07:15 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Southern and Thameslink services can now run in both directions between London Bridge, and south London stations Norwood Junction or Crystal Palace, says Southern.

Overrunning engineering works earlier meant some trains weren’t stopping at these stations.

However, Southern says there may still be some “short notice amendments” while it works to return to its normal timetable.

🛤️Southern and Thameslink services can now run in both directions between either Norwood Junction or Crystal Palace and London Bridge (via Forest Hill)



ℹ️There may still be some short notice amendments while we work to return to the normal timetable



📱🕓Please continue to check… — Southern (@SouthernRailUK) March 7, 2024

Chaos on London Overground

07:06 , Matt Watts

A fault with the signalling system between Willesden Junction and Acton Central is causing disruption to services running to / from Stratford. As a result, trains may be cancelled, delayed or revised, National Rail said.

Trains are currently suspended between Willesden Junction and Richmond.

Disruption is expected until 8am.

There are also severe delays between New Cross Gate and West Croydon / Crystal Palace following a late finish of engineering work, Transport for London said.