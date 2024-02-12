London travel news LIVE: Major Thameslink disrupted due to blocked line with no Piccadilly line to Heathrow

British Transport Police and Thameslink are investigating the theft (Alamy/PA)

Passengers using Thameslink are facing major disruption on Monday with trains being delayed and cancelled and some not serving stations in south east London.

The line towards London Blackfriars from Shortlands is blocked and trains are no able to run via Catford.Meanwhile distruption continues for holidaymakers travelling to and from Heathrow with the closure of the Piccadilly line between the airport and Acton Town until Wednesday.There is also disruption on the Central Line due to the continued shortage of trains.

Major disruption on Thameslink

07:02 , Matt Watts

Due to a points failure between Shortlands and London Blackfriars, trains are being delayed, diverted and amended.

Due to the blocked line, the below stations will not be served in the direction of London, according to Thameslink:Ravensbourne, Beckenham Hill, Bellingham, Catford, Crofton Park, Nunhead, Peckham Rye, Denmark Hill

Minor delays on the Central Line

07:17 , Jordan King

The line is facing delays again because of a shortage of trains.

Read more about the chronic issues facing London’s buiest Tube line here.

London Overground part suspended

07:17 , Jordan King

There is no service between Clapham Junction and Surrey Quays due to a signal failure in the Denmark Hill area but there is a good service on all other routes.

Part closure to the Piccadilly Line

07:19 , Jordan King

There is no service between Acton Town and Heathrow (all terminals) with replacement buses operating instead.

During the day, please use Elizabeth line or Heathrow Express connections between Heathrow Terminals 2 and 3 and Heathrow Terminals 4/5.

This disruption will take place until Wednesday.

See more details here.

Part closure to Tram

07:21 , Jordan King

There is no service between Reeves Corner and Sandilands until February 23, with replacement buses operating instead.

Disruption through Denmark Hill until 8am

07:24 , Jordan King

A points failure in the Denmark Hill area means that trains running through this station may be cancelled, delayed by up to 30 minutes or revised.

The routes affected are:

London Overground between Highbury & Islington and Clapham Junction

Thameslink between Sevenoaks and London Blackfriars / Finsbury Park / Welwyn Garden City and between Orpington and London Blackfriars / West Hampstead Thameslink / Luton

If you commute to work with Thameslink, 30 minutes could be added to your journey today

07:27 , Jordan King

No trains can run on the route between Bromley South / Shortlands and London Blackfriars via Catford. They will have to divert after Shortlands, running via Herne Hill instead.

This disruption will affect services from Orpington to West Hampstead / Luton and Sevenoaks to London Blackfriars / Welwyn Garden City.

The following stations will not be served in the direction of London:

Ravensbourne

Beckenham Hill

Bellingham

Catford

Crofton Park

Nunhead

Peckham Rye

Denmark Hill

National Rail has told customers: “If you are at one of the stations above and are travelling into London it may be quicker to take a service to Bromley South and change for a return service.

“Alternatively, you may wish to use an alternative route - for instance a nearby alternative station or local bus routes instead.”

Trains travelling from London towards Sevenoaks / Orpington are not affected and are running as normal.

You can see the disruption here.

🎫 To help you complete your journey, your ticket can be used at no extra cost on the below provisions👇



To help you plan your alternative route by bus, you can use the TfL Journey Planner here👉



And to plan your route by rail👉

If you're travelling from Sheffield to London St Pancras International tonight

07:30 , Jordan King

The 9.45 Sheffield to London St Pancras International will terminate at Luton because of engineering work.

If you need to get between Luton and Londons St Pancras International you should use alternative Thameslink services.

No trains via Lewisham after 11:15pm

07:35 , Jordan King

Trains will not be able to stop at Lewisham from around 11.15pm until every night until Thursday.

Trains via Bexleyheath will not run or will be diverted to run via Sidcup.

On Monday and Tuesday, trains on the Hayes line will finish earlier, with no trains leaving London Bridge after 22:15.

Accessible rail replacement buses will run between:

London Victoria / Denmark Hill and Lewisham

London Bridge / Lewisham and Dartford / Gravesend via Bexleyheath

London Bridge and Dartford via Woolwich

London Bridge / Lewisham and Ladywell / Hayes

London Bridge and Lewisham

New Cross and Charlton via Blackheath

Lewisham and Orpington

London Bridge and Hither Green

London Bridge and Dartford via Sidcup

You can check your specific journey here.