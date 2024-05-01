London travel news LIVE: Northern Line faces severe disruption as drivers face three mile queue on M26

There are severe delays on the Northern Line (AFP via Getty Images)

Drivers on the M26 are facing big delays again due to emergency repairs near the M25.

According to traffic monitoring site Inrix there is queueing traffic for three miles and one lane closed due to emergency repairs on the M26 Westbound before the M25.Meanwhile there are severe delays on the Northern Line between Camden Town and Kennington via Charing Cross due to a signal failure at Waterloo.

There are minor delays on the rest of the line.

Meanwhile passengers are warned of queues at Heathrow as Border Force workers at Heathrow Airport enter the third day of a four day strike over working conditions.

Three mile queues on the M26

07:41 , Jacob Phillips

There are three mile queues of traffic on the M26 due to emergency repairs on the motorway westbound before the M25.The road is down to one lane onto the M25, travel data site Inrix reports.

Severe delays on the Northern Line

07:28 , Matt Watts

There are severe delays on the Northern Line, according to Transport for London.

It reports severe delays between Camden Town and Kennington via Charing Cross due to a signal failure at Waterloo.

There are also minor delays on the rest of the line. London Buses and Southeastern are accepting tickets, TfL said.