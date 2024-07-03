London travel news LIVE: Central line 'nightmare' as Tube, Overground and Elizabeth line services disrupted

The Central line has been suspended between Leytonstone and Liverpool Street

Rush-hour commuters are facing major disruption on the TfL network on Wednesday morning with a number of issues causing lines to be severely delayed and partially suspended.

As of 7.40am, the Central line was suspended between Leytonstone and Liverpool Street due to a signal failure at Stratford.

On the Overground, there was no service between Richmond and Gunnersbury due to a track fault at Gunnersbury. The lines between South Tottenham and Barking Riverside were also suspended due to a signal failure at Walthamstow Queen's Road.

There were severe delays between Gospel Oak and South Tottenham.

The problem at Gunnersbury also halted the District line between Turnham Green and Richmond.

Meanwhile, the Elizabeth line was partially suspended between Hayes & Harlington and Heathrow due to a failure of station equipment.

There were also problems on the trams, with no service between Arena and Elmers End.Follow latest updates below...

London Trams part-suspended

08:00 , Josh Salisbury

On London Trams, there is no service between Arena and Elmers End due to a shortage of trams.

It comes as strikes by tram staff which could have hit Wimbledon fans going to the world-famous competition have been called off, TfL has said.

The Unite union had pledged that members of tram maintenance staff would strike from 8pm on Sunday until July 8 and from July 11 to July 15.

However, TfL said on Wednesday that the strike had been resolved.

Read more here.

Overground hit with array of problems

07:53 , Josh Salisbury

On the London Overground, there is no service between Richmond and Gunnersbury due to a track fault at Gunnersbury.

There is also no service between South Tottenham and Barking Riverside due to a signal failure at Walthamstow Queen's Road.

In addition, there are severe delays between Gospel Oak and South Tottenham.

'Failure of station equipment' hits Heathrow Elizabeth Line services

07:51 , Josh Salisbury

On the Elizabeth Line, there is no service between Hayes and Harlington and Heathrow due to a failure of station equipment.

There are also minor delays between Paddington and Reading.

District Line partially suspended

07:50 , Josh Salisbury

The District Line has no service between Turnham Green and Richmond.

This is because Network Rail needs to fix a track fault at Gunnersbury, TfL says.

Central line partially suspended

07:43 , Michael Howie

Let’s go through this one by one.... The Central line is currently partially suspended between Leytonstone and Liverpool Street due to a signal failure at Stratford.

Rush-hour woe for thousands of commuters

07:40 , Michael Howie

Good morning and welcome to today’s travel live blog. It’s proving a difficult start to the day for many - with an array of issues causing serious disruption to key commuter services.