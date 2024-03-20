London travel news LIVE: Waterloo-Clapham Junction lines reopen but delays due to last through evening rush hour

The railway lines between Clapham Junction and London Waterloo have reopened after a person died on the tracks on Wednesday morning, although services are expected to be delayed throughout the evening rush-hour.

The British Transport Police received a report shortly after 7.30am on Wednesday to a casualty on the tracks near Clapham Junction station. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

South Western Railway said they received an emergency call from a train between the stations and all trains in the area were brought to a standstill.

National Rail says all lines have now reopened, but that trains may still be cancelled or delayed by up to 45 minutes. The disruption is now expected until 7pm.

Meanwhile passengers on the Tube face further strike disruption with Aslef announcing two one-day walkouts on Monday, April 8 and Saturday, May 4.

Aslef also announced train drivers at 16 rail companies are to stage a fresh wave of strikes and a six-day overtime ban in a long-running dispute over pay, threatening more travel chaos for passengers across the country.

Follow latest updates below.

London St Pancras and Blackfriars disruption expected until 7pm

18:14 , Anthony France

City Thameslink disruption is now expected until 7pm on Wednesday, National Rail said.

A fault with the signalling system means that trains have to run at reduced speed between London Blackfriars and London St Pancras International.

Passengers can use tickets at no extra cost on South Western Railway services between London Waterloo and Wimbledon; London Buses between central London and Sutton; via any reasonable London Underground route; and trams between East Croydon and Wimbledon.

Minor delays on Bakerloo

17:04 , Tom Davidson

There is a good service on all other lines.

The major issues are on national rail services between Clapham Junction and Battersea, which remain ongoing.

Disruption between Clapham Junction and Waterloo now expected until 7pm

16:00 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Story continues

Disruption on the lines between Clapham Junction and Waterloo is now expected to last until 7pm, says National Rail.

This is three hours later than the earlier time it gave, of 4pm.

Trains running between the stations may be cancelled, revised or delayed by up to 45 minutes, says National Rail.

It comes after a fatality on the tracks earlier today.

Disruption to services between St Pancras and Blackfriars expected until 6pm

15:52 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

A signalling fault means trains have to run at reduced speed between London Blackfriars and St Pancras International, says National Rail.

It warns trains may be delayed by up to 10 minutes.

Disruption is expected until 6pm.

Northbound services towards St Albans, Luton, Bedford, Stevenage, Peterborough and Cambridge are affected.

Clapham Junction-Waterloo lines reopen but delays continue

13:50 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

All lines between Clapham Junction and Waterloo have now reopened following this morning’s fatality, says National Rail, but trains may still be cancelled or delayed by up to 45 minutes.

The disruption is still expected to last until 4pm.

Minor delays on the Victoria Line

12:58 , Jacob Phillips

There are minor delays on the Victoria Line due to train cancellations.

Transport for London has said there is a good service on the rest of the London Underground network.

Train drivers to stage fresh strikes in long-running pay dispute

12:05 , Jacob Phillips

Train drivers at 16 rail companies are to stage a fresh wave of strikes in a long-running dispute over pay, threatening more travel chaos for passengers across the country.

Members of Aslef will hold a rolling programme of one-day walkouts between April 5 and 8, coupled with a six-day ban on overtime.

The union said it wanted to increase the pressure on the "intransigent" train companies and the "tone-deaf" government following a series of strikes stretching back 20 months.

Train drivers have now not had a pay rise for five years, since April 2019, said Aslef.

Read the full story here.

(PA)

M26 reopens after man dies in crash

11:12 , Jacob Phillips

The M26 eastbound has re-opened between Chipstead and Wrotham Heath after a man in his thirties died in a collision.National Highways has said there are no significant delays in the area.

Latest round of Tube strikes announced

11:05 , Jacob Phillips

Tube drivers have announced strike action that is set to bring chaos to London Underground during the Easter holidays.

Members of train drivers’ union Aslef are to walk out on Monday, April 8. Further action has also been announced on Saturday, May 4.

Read the full story here.

Members of the Aslef union at five rail operators have voted to continue strike action (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Wire)

Man dies in crash on M26

10:31 , Jacob Phillips

A man has died after a collision on the M26 near Sevenoaks.

Kent Police said a blue BMW 1 Series and a white VW Caddy were involved in the incident that took place between the junctions for the M25 and Wrotham Heath shortly after 11pm on Tuesday.

Emergency services attended and the driver of the VW, a man in his thirties, was confirmed dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed.

The other driver suffered minor injuries.

Trains between Clapham Junction and London Waterloo delayed by up to 80 minutes

10:14 , Jacob Phillips

Trains between Clapham Junction and London Waterloo may be delayed by up to 80 minutes after someone died a casualty on the tracks.

National Rail has said all lines have reopened following the incident but some services may be cancelled, delayed or revised.

Major disruption is expected until 4pm.

Delays between Blackfriars and St Pancras International

09:49 , Jacob Phillips

Trains between Blackfriars and St Pancras International are delayed by up to 25 minutes following a fault with the signalling system, National Rail has said.

Disruption is expected until 12pm.

Person dies on tracks near Clapham Junction station

09:28 , Jacob Phillips

The British Transport Police (BTP) has confirmed there has been a casualty on the tracks near Clapham Junction station.

The force said they received a report about the incident shortly after 7.30am on Wednesday.

Paramedics and firefighters also attended but sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is not thought to be suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner, the BTP said.

Trains stopped on Northern Line due to fire alert

08:57 , Jacob Phillips

Transport for London has warned there is no service between High Barnet and Camden Town on the Northern Line while they respond to a fire alert at Tufnell Park.

Disruption between London Waterloo and Clapham Junction until 4pm

08:20 , Jacob Phillips

National Rail has warned that there will be major disruption between London Waterloo and Clapham Junction until 4pm.

London Overground routes between Dalston Junction and Clapham Junction are also affected by the issue.

Lines blocked between Clapham Junction and London Waterloo

07:47 , Jacob Phillips

Some lines are blocked between London Waterloo and Clapham Junction due to emergency services dealing with an incident.

South Western Railway have received an emergency call from a train between the stations.

Until the situation has been assessed all trains in the area will have to remain at a stand.

Trains running between the stations may be cancelled, delayed or revised.

National Rail has warned disruption is expected until 1pm.

Severe delays on the Bakerloo Line

07:45 , Jacob Phillips

There are currently severe delays on the Bakerloo Line between Stonebridge Park and Harrow & Wealdstone while Transport for London fix a signal failure.

There is a good service on the rest of the London Underground.

Minor delays on the Northern Line

06:52 , Jacob Phillips

There are currently minor delays on the Northern Line between Kennington and Battersea Power Station due to engineering works finishing late.

Severe delays on the Piccadilly Line

06:51 , Jacob Phillips

There are severe delays on the Piccadilly Line between Acton Town and Uxbridge due to a shortage of trains.

Transport for London has told travellers to use the Metropolitan Line instead between Rayners Lane and Uxbridge.

M26 shut due to 'serious collision'

06:45 , Jacob Phillips

The M26 has been closed eastbound between the M25 and the M20 due to a serious collision.Emergency services are at the scene and a diversion is in place.National Highways has warned that disruption is expected to continue into rush hour.