London travel news LIVE: Serious M25 crash causes long tailbacks as Marylebone trains disrupted

Traffic on the M25 (file picture) (PA Archive)

Long tailbacks were forming on the M25 on Friday morning after a serious crash between junctions 7 and 8.

Three out of four lanes were closed with three-mile tailbacks forming as of 7am, according to National Highways.

Meanwhile trains into Marylebone face disruption for the whole of Friday due to a signalling fault.

National Rail is warning trains running to the central London station may be delayed by 15 minutes or cancelled.

Trains between Marylebone and Aylesbury are starting and terminating at Harrow-on-the-Hill.

Follow latest updates below...

Traffic causing major delays on M25 in Surrey

07:16 , Jordan King

A serious collision has left three out of four lanes are closed on the M24, anti-clockwise in Surrey, between J8 (Reigate) and J7 (M23).

There's a 20-minute delay on approach with three miles of congestion so allow extra time.

3 lanes (of 4) remain closed on the #M25 anti-clockwise in #Surrey between J8 (#Reigate) and J7 (#M23) following a serious collision.



Police investigation works are ongoing at scene.



There's a 20 minute delay on approach with 3 miles of congestion so allow extra time. pic.twitter.com/n9cAlLWJPG — National Highways: South-East (@HighwaysSEAST) February 9, 2024

Good morning

07:12 , Jordan King

Good morning and welcome to The Standard’s live coverage of London transport.

Stay with us to keep up to date with any important news about trains, buses, Tubes and major roads throughout the day.