London travel news LIVE: Police investigation closes Hainault station; Six mile queues on M26

Hainault station has been shut by police for an investigation, TfL has said.

Police are yet to disclose the nature of the incident.

Meanwhile, there are major delays on the M26 into London on due to emergency repairs.

Six-mile queues were reported on the M26 Westbound at the M25 due to a lane closure, traffic monitoring service Inrix said.

The repairs were also causing delays on the M25 in both directions between J5 for Sevenoaks and the Clacket Lane Services.

There are also minor delays on the Circle and Northern Lines due to train shortages and cancellations.

While hundreds of Border Force officers at Heathrow Airport are on the second day of their four-day strike.There is a warning passengers could face longer queues as more than 300 members of the Public and Commercial Services union continue their walkout, affecting Heathrow terminals 2, 3, 4 and 5, in a dispute over working conditions.

For the latest updates please scroll down.

Severe delays to Northern line

08:35 , Jordan King

There are currently severe delays between Kennington and Morden due to an earlier faulty train at Clapham South.

This is on top of the minor delays to the rest of the line that we told you about earlier - due to a shortage of trains.

In video: Hainault station closed

08:33 , Jordan King

Crash on M25

08:07 , Jordan King

There is currently queueing traffic due to traffic signal failure on A12 both ways at the M25 J28 (Brentwood/Brook Street Roundabout).

Congestion to four miles clockwise, five miles anticlockwise back past J29 Romford, and a couple of miles on the A12 Brentwood Bypass.

Hainault station closed for police investigation

07:53 , Jordan King

Hainault station is shut for a police investigation in the area.

The Standard has contacted the police for more information.

Trains to and from Alexandra Palace delayed

07:38 , Jordan King

There is currently disruption to Great Northern and Thameslink trains which run between Potters Bar and Alexandra Palace.

This is because of a points failure at New Barnet, meaning some lines are blocked.

These delays are expected until at least 8.30am.

Minor delays to Northern line

07:32 , Jordan King

There are currently minor delays due to a shortage of trains.

Minor delays to Circle line

07:32 , Jordan King

There are currently minor delays due to train cancellations.

Heavy traffic on another part of M25

07:31 , Jordan King

There is heavy traffic on M25 clockwise from the QE2 Bridge to J3 M20/ A20 (Swanley Interchange).

Traffic queuing for six miles

07:30 , Jordan King

Cars are backed up for six miles on M26 Westbound at the M25 - one lane is closed.

Lond delays on M25 and M26

07:29 , Jordan King

There are long tailbacks with one lane closed both ways on the M25 between J5 M26/A21 (Sevenoaks) and Clacket Lane Services.

There is also congestion to J4 Orpington clockwise, and back down the M26.

This is because of emergency reparis on the M25.

Good morning

07:19 , Jordan King

Good morning and welcome to The Evening Standard’s live travel blog.

Stay with us for updates on getting around the capital and its surrounding areas throughou the day.