London travel news LIVE: Southeastern misery as signal fault closes key line leaving commuters stuck on trains

Southeastern trains grounded to halt on a key line into central London on Wednesday morning (PA Archive)

Commuters are facing travel misery this morning as a signal fault closed a key rail line into London leaving some people stuck on trains.

Southeastern and Thameslink trains are expected to be disrupted until 10am at the earliest due to the signalling issue at Charlton.

One passenger, named Mark McQuade, said on X he had been stuck on a train at Woolwich Dockyard for an hour.

Trains running between Woolwich Arsenal and Greenwich or Lewisham may be cancelled, delayed by up to an hour, or diverted, National Rail warns.

Southeastern services between Dartford, Gravesend, Lee, Slade Green and London Cannon Street are affected, as are Cannon Street circular services.

Thameslink services between Rainham and Bedford, Luton, and West Hampstead Thameslink are also impacted.

Bakerloo Line part-suspended due to security alert

08:22 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

The Bakerloo Line is part-suspended, says TfL.

No service is running between Piccadilly Circus and Elephant & Castle due to a “security alert”.

Southeastern plans new fleet of trains to lure commuters back

08:16 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

In good news for Southeastern passengers this morning, as the firm has announced it is due to introduce a multimillion-pound new fleet of trains.

Unfortunately passengers will likely have to wait until the end of the decade to board them.

But the firm hopes the investment in its “metro” network in south-east London and Kent will help lure more people back onto the trains and into to the office.

Read more from our Transport Editor Ross Lydall here.

Passengers stuck on trains amid signal failure

08:08 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Southeastern passenger Mark McQuade said on X he has been stuck on a train at Woolwich Dockyard for an hour due, to the signal failure that is disrupting rail services this morning.

“You might want to update the driver, who while being very apologetic has advised they have no idea what's going on apart from the points failure,” he responded to Southeastern’s tweets about the ongoing issue.

“I'm on the train stuck at Woolwich Dockyard and have been here for 1 hour.The rail firm replied: “Sorry for the delay to your journey. We will get a message to the driver to keep him updated.”

You might want to update the driver, who while being very apologetic has advised they have no idea what's going on apart from the points failure. I'm on the train stuck at Woolwich Dockyard and have been here for 1 hour. — Mark McQuade (@Macca161) May 15, 2024

Signal failure causing commuter misery for Southeastern and Thameslink passengers

08:05 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

