London travel news LIVE: Overground clear after fire alerts hit network causing severe delays

Commuters faced serious disruption on Monday morning after three fire alerts at different stations.

The London Overground was severely delayed between Stratford, Clapham Junction and Richmond following an alert at Hackney Central.

One the Central line, travellers suffered delays due to an earlier fire alert at Queensway.

And there were delays on the Northern line due to an earlier fire alert at Morden. All three fire alerts occurred before 7.30am.

London Trams passengers are facing disruption as the Unite union begins nine days of action which is set to affect fans heading to Wimbledon.

Minor delays on the Central line

14:06 , Will Mata

There are minor delays eastbound on the Central line only while TFL fixes a faulty train at Leytonstone

Hackney Central disruption now expected until 3.30pm

13:53 , Will Mata

Disruption is expected until in Hackney Central after a fire next to the track.

Lines have reopened but trains running between there and Dalston may still be cancelled, delayed by up to 35 minutes or revised.

Overground delays cleared

13:47 , Tom Davidson

There is now a good service on the Overground.

Good service apart from Overground

13:08 , Tom Davidson

The good news is that there’s currently good service on all lines apart from the Overground and the Tram.

Disruption between Canonbury and Dalston Junction

12:32 , Will Mata

Lines have reopened following a safety inspection of the track between Canonbury and Dalston Junction.

National Rail has warned that trains between Highbury & Islington and New Cross / Crystal Palace / West Croydon may still be cancelled, delayed by up to 35 minutes or revised.

Disruption is expected until 1.30pm.

Tube lines facing disruption

12:29 , Will Mata

On the Metropolitan line, there are now delays between Chesham and Moorpark due to train cancellations.

On the Northern, there are also delays due to an earlier fire alert at Morden.

Meanwhile, the earlier fire alert at Hackney Central has led to the London Overground being part suspended.

There are severe delays from Stratford and Clapham Junction / Richmond.

Lines now clear into London Euston

11:19 , Will Mata

Disruption following a fault with the signalling system at London Euston has now ended.

Avanti West Coast and London Northwestern Railway services were being delayed on Monday morning.

Disruption between Gospel Oak and Stratford expected until midday

10:50 , Will Mata

A fire next to the track between Dalston Kingsland and Hackney Central means trains running between these stations may be cancelled, delayed by up to 35 minutes or revised.

Trains will be suspended between Gospel Oak and Stratford, and between Richmond and Willesden Junction.

Disruption is expected until midday.

Distuption into London Euston railway station

10:46 , William Mata

Avanti West Coast and London Northwestern Railway services are being delayed out of London Euston this morning.

A fault with the signalling system at Euston means that some lines are blocked.

Disruption is expected until around 11am.

TfL explain why there were fire alerts

10:30 , Will Mata

The London Fire Brigade attended three London Underground stations on Monday morning, TfL has confirmed, all within one hour.

All lines are running normally now, albeit with minor delays on the Northern and Central lines still as a result.

The first call was at 7am to Queensway, then at 7.05am to Morden and finally at Golders Green at 7.40am.

Guidance for fans travelling back from Glastonbury

09:35 , Will Mata

British Transport Police has given guidance to fans travelling back from Glastonbury by train.

The force has given instructions on how to stay safe with criminals looking to target weary travellers.

“Make sure you are familiar with these strategies, and if anything appears doubtful, notify BTP right away,” a statement added.

“Send us a message on 61016. In case of an emergency, always dial 999.”

Travelling back from Glasto?



Make sure you are familiar with these strategies, and if anything appears doubtful, notify BTP right away.



Send us a message on 61016. In case of an emergency, always dial 999. pic.twitter.com/Hvf56JRQZ8 — British Transport Police (@BTP) July 1, 2024

Now only minor delays on the Central line

09:12 , Will Mata

There are now only minor delays on the Central line due to an earlier fire alert at Queensway.

There had previously been much longer waits.

There are also minor delays on the Northern line.

Severe delays on the Central line

08:40 , Will Mata

There are severe delays on the Central line due to an earlier fire alert at Queensway.

The fire alert was issued before 7.30am.

London Buses, London Overground, Elizabeth line, Chiltern Railways and Greater Anglia are accepting tickets.

London Overground part suspended

08:36 , Will Mata

On the London Overground there is currently no service between Gospel Oak and Stratford and no service between Willesden Junction and Richmond.

There are also severe delays between Gospel Oak and Clapham Junction due to a fire alert at Hackney Central.

There is a good service on all other London Overground use.

Nine days of London tram strike action continue

08:33 , Will Mata

London’s Tram network is subjected to delays and cancellations all week until July 8.

Unite will also walk out from July 11 to 15 in their pay dispute against TfL.

The union has been taking action since March over complaints that they can be paid up to £10,000 per year less than colleagues on the Underground.

