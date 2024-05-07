London travel news LIVE: Train strike hits London commuter services including Southeastern, Southern and Gatwick Express

Passengers are being urged to check before attempting to travel by train this week (PA) (PA Wire)

Rail services on some of London’s busiest commuter routes have been brought to a standstill as drivers launch a fresh strike in a near two-year long pay dispute.

Members of Aslef at operators including those running services into the capital such as Southern, Southeastern and South Western Railway are walking out for the day. Affected operators are running no trains on the vast majority of the network.

Strikes will be held on Wednesday and Thursday at different operators, while drivers are also banning overtime until Saturday which is also causing disruption.

Passengers are being urged to check before attempting to travel by train this week.

Operators hit by today’s strike include Greater Anglia, Thameslink and Southern (including Gatwick Express), Southeastern, South Western Railway, c2c and GTR’s Great Northern,

