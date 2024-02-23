London travel news LIVE: Tube and train updates as Waterloo signal failure enters third day

Platforms one to three at Waterloo are out of action

Rail passengers are warned to expect disruption as a signal failure at Waterloo station impacts train services for a third day.

Trains may be cancelled or revised until the end of the day, says National Rail, following a track circuit failure that began on Wednesday.

Trains are unable to use platforms one to three.

Until further notice, Waterloo to Shepperton, Shepperton to Waterloo, and Kingston to Waterlooo services are being diverted.

Meanwhile there is a good service on the Underground on Friday morning.

Minor delays on Central Line

07:24 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

There are minor delays on the Central Line this morning, due to the ongoing shortage of trains affecting the line.

You can read more about the background to this issue here.

Waterloo disruption expected until end of day

07:03 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

A signal failure at Waterloo is causing issues for a third day.

Trains are unable to use platforms one to three, and National Rail warns services to and from Waterloo may also be revised or cancelled.

Until further notice the following alterations also apply:

London Waterloo to Shepperton services will be diverted between Clapham Junction and Fulwell, calling additionally at Twickenham and Strawberry Hill

Shepperton to London Waterloo services will be diverted between Fulwell and Clapham Junction calling additionally at Strawberry Hill and Twickenham

Kingston to London Waterloo services via Strawberry Hill and Richmond will not call at Queenstown Road (Battersea)

