London travel news LIVE: Warning ahead of M25 closure as driver overtime ban hit services

Drivers are being warned to expect delays during M25 bridge work (Gareth Fuller/PA) (PA Wire)

Motorists have been warned of lengthy delays as part of the M25 closes for the weekend from 9pm on Friday.

The motorway - which is Britain’s busiest - will be closed in both directions between junctions 9 and 10 in Surrey until 6am on Monday while concrete beams for a new bridge are installed.

Diversion routes will take cars on a 19-mile journey on A roads, crossing from Surrey into London’s Ulez area, though National Highways has assured drivers “no enforcement action will be taken”.

But the highways authority said anyone who ignores official diversion signs in an attempt to find shorter alternative routes will be liable for the £12.50 daily Ulez fee if their vehicle does not meet minimum emissions standards.

Meanwhile train companies have warned of amended timetables due to the overtime ban being observed by Aslef drivers.

Southern, Thameslink & Great Northern are aong the services affected, with the Gatwick Express not operating at all.Scroll down for the latest travel updates across London’s travel network.