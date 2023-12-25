A look at more impressive feats by Tagovailoa. And Dolphins news, notes by position

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will enter the final two weeks of the regular season ranked among the top two NFL quarterbacks in three key statistical categories this season and standing first among active QBs in another significant area.

Sunday’s 22-20 win against Dallas left Tagovailoa with a 20-5 record as a starter at Hard Rock Stadium. That .800 winning percentage is the best all time home winning percentage among all active NFL QBs, edging Aaron Rodgers (.799) and Patrick Mahomes (.788).

More factoids on where Tagovailoa stands:

▪ His 105.4 passer rating is second in the league, trailing only San Francisco’s Brock Purdy, who entered Monday’s 49ers-Ravens game at 119.

Tagovailoa has posted a passer rating of 90 or higher in 12 games this season, the most in the NFL, including all eight of Miami’s home games.

▪ Tagovailoa’s 4214 passing yards lead the league and are significantly ahead of the No. 2 player on the list, Detroit’s Jared Goff (3984).

Those 4214 yards are the fifth most in Dolphins single-season history, behind four seasons from Dan Marino. At least this season, Tagovailoa seems unlikely to pass Marino’s team record of 5084 passing yards in 1984.

▪ Excluding Cincinnati’s Jake Browning (who has appeared in just seven games), Tagovailoa leads the league in completion percentage at 70.5.

Tagovailoa’s 70.5 completion percentage would be the highest in a single season in team history. Ryan Fitzpatrick owns the franchise record: 68.5 percent in 2020.

▪ Tagovailoa’s four straight games without an interception are tied for the fourth-longest streak in team history and one short of the record of five, held by Tagovailoa (twice) and Jay Fiedler (once).

▪ Tagovailoa on Sunday became the third Dolphins quarterback to top 4000 passing yards in a season, joining Marino (who achieved that six times) and Ryan Tannehill (who did it twice).

▪ Sunday’s win marked the eighth game-winning drive of Tagovailoa’s career and his sixth fourth-quarter comeback.

Some notes on other positions:

▪ Running back: Raheem Mostert was limited to 19 of the Dolphins’ 65 offensive snaps because of a shin injury, but said afterward that he’s fine.

Mostert, who has 1012 rushing yards this year, is the first Dolphins player since Jay Ajayi in 2016 to rush for 1,000 yards in a season.

With his one touchdown against Dallas, Mostert became only the second undrafted player since 1967 to score at least 21 touchdowns in a season, joining Priest Holmes, who had 27 in 2003 and 24 in 2002.

And there’s this: Mostert, 31, is the first player in his 30s to rush for 1,000 yards in a season since Washington’s Adrian Peterson rushed for 1,042 yards in 2018 at the age of 33.

He’s also the second-oldest player in NFL history to rush for 1,000 yards for the first time in his career. The only player who was older was Pittsburgh’s John Henry Johnson, who topped 1,000 rushing yards (1,141) for the first time in his career in 1962 at the age of 33.

De’Von Achane (7 carries, 24 yards) led Dolphins running backs in offensive snaps with 36 and Jeff Wilson Jr. played 15 snaps and 14 of his 21 yards rushing (on 5 carries) came on Miami’s game-winning drive. Fullback Alec Ingold played 28 snaps.

▪ Wide receiver: Tyreek Hill played 55 snaps, but Jaylen Waddle was limited to 28 snaps because of an eye injury initially and later, a shin injury that sidelined him for part of the second half.

Cedrick Wilson Jr. played 40 snaps, Braxton Berrios 30, Robbie Chosen 5 (before leaving with concussion symptoms) and Chase Claypool 3. River Cracraft was inactive.

Hill had nine catches for 99 yards and his 1641 receiving yards lead the NFL.

Waddle became the first player in Dolphins history to post three consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons.

He’s just the ninth player in NFL history to begin a career with three straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons. Tampa Bay’s Mike Evans has done it the first 10 years of his career, which is the record (and an ongoing streak).

▪ Offensive line: Though Austin Jackson was active, the Dolphins started Kendall Lamm at right tackle to give Jackson’s oblique injury another week to heal. Lamm played all 65 offensive snaps. Pro Football Focus rated left tackle Terron Armstead as Miami’s top defensive lineman on Sunday; he was Miami’s only offensive lineman who did not give up a quarterback pressure.

Per PFF, Lamm and guard Lester Cotton allowed Miami’s two sacks.

▪ Tight end: Durham Smythe played 55 snaps and had season highs in receptions (five) and yards (56). Rookie Julian Hill played 11 snaps.

▪ Defensive line: Christian Wilkins played 61 and Zach Sieler 56 of Miami’s 66 defensive snaps.

Sieler had a sack and now has 8.5 sacks this season, the most in his career and tied for second-most by an NFL defensive tackle this year.

▪ Linebacker: At inside linebacker, Duke Riley played all 66 defensive snaps and David Long Jr. 61.

At outside linebacker, Andrew Van Ginkel played 54 and Bradley Chubb 53. Van Ginkel had 1.5 sacks and a team-leading 10 tackles, and PFF rated him Miami’s top player on defense on Sunday.

Chubb also had 1.5 sacks and now has 11 sacks this season; he’s the first Dolphins player since Cameron Wake in 2017 to produce double-digit sacks in a season.

Chubb also has 10 sacks in the past 10 games – tied with Cincinnati’s Trey Hendrickson) for most in the NFL since Week 6.

What’s more, the Dolphins’ 52 sacks are the most in team history and led the league entering Monday’s games.

Also on the edge, practice squad linebacker Melvin Ingram, playing in his first game for the Dolphins since last season, logged 21 defensive snaps on Sunday and Cameron Goode played four.

▪ Safety: With Jevon Holland missing a fourth consecutive game with sprained MCLs in both knees, Brandon Jones and DeShon Elliott each played 65 of 66 defensive snaps.

▪ Cornerback: Jalen Ramsey played all 66 defensive snaps, Xavien Howard 64, Kader Kohou 50 and Nik Needham 6.

Ramsey was targeted only three times, but all three passes were completed for 20 yards, per PFF. That included Brandin Cooks’ go-ahead touchdown late. Per PFF, Howard permitted 4 of 7 targets to be caught for 77 yards and Kader Kohou allowed 2 of 3 to be caught for 26 yards.

Cowboys Pro Bowl receiver CeeDee Lamb caught six passes for 118 yards and a TD, but none of his 10 targets came with Ramsey in coverage. Four were against Howard.