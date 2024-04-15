Lord Cameron urges Israel to be 'smart' and not escalate tensions with Iran

Lord Cameron on Monday urged Israel to be “smart” and “tough” by not escalating the conflict with Iran, which he said had suffered a “double defeat” in the tense region.

The Foreign Secretary confirmed that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will address the House of Commons on Monday afternoon after a weekend attack on Israel was foiled by Israeli missile defence and allied support, including RAF jets engaging in their first air-to-air combat since the Falklands War.

He was asked whether he agreed with President Joe Biden who reportedly told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to “take the win” from the failed attack, which came after the April 1 killing of seven Iranian military commanders in an air strike on Iran’s consulate in Damascus, which the Pentagon says was carried out by Israel.

“I think that's right,” Lord Cameron told Times Radio. “And so they should, as President Biden has said to them, as it were, take the win and then move on to focus on how to eradicate Hamas in Gaza and how to get those hostages free.”

The minister pushed back at renewed calls including from Israel for Britain to ban the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist group, warning it would lead Tehran to sever diplomatic relations.

“We recognise what a dangerous organisation it is. We have sanctioned it in its entirety,” he said on LBC.

“But nonetheless, having those diplomatic relations means that we can deliver a direct message to the Iranians as I've done speaking to the Iranian foreign minister twice in the last seven days, I don't have to ask my French counterpart or my German counterpart to sort of pass a message on behalf of Britain.

“I think it's in Britain's interest. it makes Britain stronger and more able, if we're able to have those direct conversations and direct messages to the Iranians, and I think we should keep it that way.”

The Iranian attack comprised 110 ballistic missiles, 36 cruise missiles and 185 drones, Lord Cameron said, and 99% were said to have been shot down.

RAF jets shot down some of the drones and “backfilled” for US planes operating over Iraq and Syria. The minister said: “I think we should pay testament to the bravery of those pilots and the skills of those pilots for the work that they did.”

Asked what Britain would do if it was attacked in the same way as Iran was in Syria, Lord Cameron told Sky News: “We would take very strong action. Countries have a right to respond when they feel they have suffered an aggression.

“That’s something the Israelis decided to do. I can completely understand the frustration Israelis feel when they look at the Iranian Revolutionary Guard and they look at the terrible things that they have done all over the world, including the support they give to Hamas.”

But he stressed that there was a “massive degree of difference” between the strike in Syria and the weekend action against Israel. “Had those weapons not been shot down, there could have been thousands of casualties, including civilian casualties.”

The Foreign Secretary stressed, however: “But I think we're very anxious to avoid escalation and to say to our friends in Israel, it's a time to think with head as well as heart and in many ways this is a double defeat for Iran.

“Not only was their attack an almost total failure, but also the rest of the world can now see what a malign influence they are in the region, and understand their true nature,” he said on Times Radio. “And so I think it is right for Israel not to escalate. But obviously they are a sovereign, independent country, and they'll make their own decisions.”

The Foreign Secretary also said: “Israeli people this morning are thinking ‘we’ve suffered this massive attack. Of course, we want our government to respond’.

“And that’s why I think we have to be sensitive in the way we put this, but to say ‘look, you have had a win because the Iran attack was such a failure and the smart thing to do as well as the tough thing to do now is actually not to escalate’.”

Speaking on BBC Breakfast, Lord Cameron added: “We’re living in a very dangerous world. We know that because of what's happening in Ukraine, what's happening in the Middle East and elsewhere, and what Iran did was a very, very dangerous act in an already dangerous world.”

The White House has reportedly ruled out US support for any Israeli escalation. Pressed on whether Britain would take part in any retaliation by Israel, the Foreign Secretary stressed “we don’t think escalatory action should take part”.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday also urged Israel to show restraint.

"We are all worried about a possible escalation," Macron told French broadcasters. "We will do all we can to avoid things flaring up, escalating," he said, urging Israel to aim to isolate Iran rather than escalate the situation.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Sunday that the Middle East was “on the brink” and also called for de-escalation.

"The Middle East is on the brink. The people of the region are confronting a real danger of a devastating full-scale conflict. Now is the time to defuse and de-escalate," he told a meeting of the UN Security Council.

Iran’s attack on Israel marked a dramatic change in approach for Tehran, which had relied on proxies across the Middle East since the start of the Israel-Hamas war in October.

All eyes are now on whether Israel chooses to take further military action, while Washington seeks diplomatic measures instead to ease regional tensions.

The sole reported casualty of the attack was a wounded girl in southern Israel, and a missile struck an Israeli airbase, causing light damage.

The chief of Iran's Revolutionary Guard called the operation successful.

Israeli hardliners have pushed for a response, but others have suggested restraint, saying Israel should focus on strengthening budding ties with Arab partners.

Iran’s attack, dubbed a “warning shot” by one expert, has further stoked fears of the war in Gaza causing regional havoc.

But Iran maintains that it does not seek all-out war across the region. Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that Iran has "no intention of continuing defensive operations" at this point unless it is attacked.

Iran stressed that it targeted Israeli facilities involved in the Damascus attack, not civilians or "economic areas".