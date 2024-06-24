Lorraine Kelly reacts to daughter Rosie's engagement announcement

Lorraine Kelly has reacted to her daughter Rosie Smith announcing her engagement.

Rosie, who is currently expecting her first child, shared the news that she and her partner Steve are due to tie the knot on her Instagram, and mum Lorraine posted a sweet comment on her announcements.

"So happy – it's such lovely news and I will have a son as well as a granddaughter," she wrote.

In her post, Rosie shared a series of photos of herself sitting at a restaurant in Marbella, showcasing her engagement ring.

"There are too many lovely things going on and I'm not quite sure what to do with myself," she wrote in the caption.

"Everyone always told me you'll know when it's about to happen but I had absolutely no idea, but I have a lifetime to get you back @stevewhite94.

"The biggest thank you ever to @elizabethmacdonaldjewels for being so sneaky and helping to design the most beautiful ring. Going for a lie down now…"

Earlier this year, Lorraine reacted to the viral social media account that tracks how often she hosts her titular ITV show.

"I know, the amount of space I occupy in people's heads is quite bizarre," she said, adding: "It's hilarious.

"It's fine, I don't mind. I don't care. I probably would have cared before, but I really don't now. It's absolutely fine... To be honest, you should never comment on things like that if you don't know what is going on in people's lives."

Lorraine shared that personal circumstances meant she had to take some time away from her morning show.

"I am having to take quite a few Fridays off because my mum really isn't well," she explained.

"So I can go home now and spend some more time with her and help her a bit more than I've been able to. That's happening just now, but that will change."

