Los Angeles FC hosts the Vancouver Whitecaps in Western Conference play

Vancouver Whitecaps FC (5-2-3, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles FC (4-4-3, seventh in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE LAFC -167, Vancouver +391, Draw +317; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles FC and the Vancouver Whitecaps meet in a conference matchup.

LAFC is 4-4-2 against Western Conference opponents. LAFC has a 3-1 record in matches decided by one goal.

The Whitecaps are 4-2-1 against Western Conference opponents. The Whitecaps are 10th in the Western Conference drawing 47 corner kicks, averaging 4.7 per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Denis Bouanga has six goals and two assists for LAFC. Timothy Tillmann has three goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Brian White has scored five goals and added two assists for the Whitecaps. Ryan Raposo has two goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: LAFC: 3-4-3, averaging 1.7 goals, 6.8 shots on goal and 6.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

Whitecaps: 5-2-3, averaging 1.8 goals, 4.9 shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: LAFC: David Emmanuel Martinez Morales (injured), Lorenzo Dellavalle (injured).

Whitecaps: Fafa Picault (injured).

