Lottery player lets computer choose random numbers — then wins big. ‘Happy retirement’

A Virginia man has a lot more time on his hands since retiring from his job in October.

Part of that time is spent playing the lottery.

Glenn Cyrus, a Lynchburg resident, was playing the Easy Pick Cash 5 game from the Virginia Lottery ahead of the Jan. 30 drawing when he had to pick his numbers, according to a Feb. 21 news release.

Instead of recalling important dates or sentimental values as he stood at the gas station counter, he left his number choices up to chance and allowed the computer to pick five random numbers, lottery officials said.

The computer spit out 2-6-28-29-35, and he waited patiently for the drawing.

It was a winning decision.

Cyrus matched all five numbers, and after multipliers, he won $562,044, lottery officials said.

“Happy retirement!” Cyrus told officials. “It’s great! It’s wonderful!”

The odds of matching all five numbers and winning the jackpot are 1 in 749,398, according to the lottery.

Lynchburg is about 115 miles west of Richmond.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

