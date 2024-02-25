Love Is Blind's Jess reacts to Jimmy adding her on social media

Netflix

Love Is Blind season six spoilers follow.

Love Is Blind's Jess Vestal has revealed that her former flame on the show reached out to her just days after he returned from his post-engagement trip (via Entertainment Weekly).

Jess was the first single mother to appear on the series and was looking not only for a husband but a stepfather to her daughter. After connecting with Jimmy Presnell, she thought she had found her man but in true Love Is Blind fashion, there was a love triangle forming.

In the recent batch of episodes, Jess met up with fellow castmate Laura Dadisman and revealed that she had received a friend request from Jimmy after he had returned from his trip with fiancée Chelsea Blackwell.

Jess said she didn't immediately accept the request, which led to Jimmy rescinding the invitation eight hours later. She said he also put his social media account on private.

"I thought sending the friend request and then when I didn't accept it, him taking it back, was pretty audacious of him," said Jess. "But it kind of just told me a little bit more about who he was, which I guess there's nothing wrong with that. It just verified more that that wasn't my person."

Jess realised she wasn't Jimmy's first choice on the show when Laura revealed that Jimmy had told Chelsea he loved her.

But Jess didn't take it lying down, as she delivered a cutting but unplanned line during her final chat with Jimmy: "When you see and realise what you missed out on, you are going to choke," she stated.

"You are going to need your EpiPen to open up your airways because you are going to be in disbelief of what you missed out on."

Jess later clarified: "I went in there with just pure instinct and intuition, and I truly did not mean that he was going to choke because of seeing me physically. I meant in every sense of the word, because I know that I have so much to offer someone that he would definitely feel like he was missing out."

