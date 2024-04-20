Love Island star confirms hospitalisation for serious injury

Love Island star Aaron Waters has revealed that he was hospitalised this week due to a nasty injury.

Aaron, who first appeared on Love Island Australia before crossing over to the UK version, posted an Instagram Story on Thursday from the hospital, showcasing an X-ray on a monitor.

"A fractured rib ain't what I need rn..," he wrote in the caption, alongside an emoji doing a facepalm.

At the time of writing, he hasn't explained what caused the injury.

ITV

Related: Ekin-Su issues apology as she explains accent change

Aaron was quite the controversial contestant, with his ex and Love Island Australia co-star Courtney Stubbs reacting to his UK series intro VT in which he called her his "least favourite" partner.

"This isn't the first time he's dragged me, so it's something I'm quite used to... It was horrible. He bullied me, belittled me, he skin-shamed me, he body-shamed me," she alleged.

"He would constantly tell me to f*** off, to shut up, the whole show. And made a personal vendetta against me to make sure every guy felt the same way about me...

"I remember to this day, because it stuck with me. He said to me, 'I like clean girls, girls. You know, take care of the skin and like skincare and you’re really not into that stuff'. So he was referring to my acne.

ITV

Related: Love Island's Camilla Thurlow praised for honesty over daughter's "own timeframe" post

"I had really bad acne at this point because I had just started my Roaccutane journey and my skin was purging. So I literally had cystic acne on my face, which I obviously I already felt so insecure about going on TV with my skin like that."

Aaron was dumped on day 19 of last year's winter season, after finishing as runner-up on the 2021 Australian season.

You Might Also Like