Love Island viewers react to Islander knowing one of two new bombshells

Love Island viewers reacted to the introduction of another two bombshells tonight (June 19) – and the revelation that one Islander already knows one of them.

The latest instalment of the ITV2 reality show saw the current Islanders, who were already shaken by the drama of the recent recoupling, receive a text telling them that two more people were entering the villa to mix things up.

ITV

Not only that, it was the return of Dishy Dates, which meant that the Islanders had to prove their culinary skills as much as their flirting skills. The two new bombshells, Matilda Draper and Konnor Ewudzi, each chose three Islanders to date/cook for them. (Thankfully, it was one course per person, or they'd be stuffed!)

Twenty-four-year-old recruitment consultant Matilda chose Omar to make her starter, Sean for her main course, and Wil to prepare dessert.

Twenty-eight-year-old barber Konnor (who described himself as "not afraid to break up couples") wanted Grace to make the starter, Nicole to prepare the main, and Mimii to whip up dessert.

ITV

ITV

After the initial wave of fear about how these new bombshells might affect the couples, the attention soon turned to Ronnie's admission that he knows Matilda, as she used to date one of his best mates.

Viewers at home found it hilarious that Ronnie knew yet another bombshell, with one fan pointing out that he could give Tyrique from last year a run for his money.

of course ronnie knows her 😭😭 #loveisland — yas 🌷 (@wysyass) June 19, 2024

“RONNIE BOY “!!! Guys I just spit my drink Ronnie is to funny of course he knows her 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 #loveIsland pic.twitter.com/AkZ8Y81gE2 — Olly_x (@OlivetteMaddy) June 19, 2024

Ronnie knowing both Umar and Matilda before loving island. One more islander and he would’ve beat Tyrique 😭👍 #loveIsland — kn 📼 (@kimmyneutronxo) June 19, 2024

Hahahaha STOP IT!! As if she knows Ronnie 😭😭😭🤣🤣 this is going to be brilliant! Tiffany’s smug look was wiped right off her face #loveIsland pic.twitter.com/iiGkVkHGO7 — s🩷 (@moss_esx) June 19, 2024

Not only are there two new bombshells in to potentially turn people's heads, but public voting is now open as well. The villa might end up looking very different in a few days...

Love Island airs on ITV2 and streams on ITVX.

