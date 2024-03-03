Love Island's Dr Alex announces unexpected career move

Love Island's Dr Alex George is taking his career in a new direction as he continues his mission to improve mental health support for young people.



Since leaving the villa, Alex has been a keen advocate for mental health support. Now, the Youth Mental Health Ambassador has released a single titled 'The Dreaded Pill' with Decca Records, which is an extension of his #PostYourPill campaign on social media.

'The Dreaded Pill' is a spoken word single, co-written and accompanied by Australian composer and pianist Luke Howard. The song aims to remove the stigma around the use of antidepressants to treat mental health.

David M. Benett - Getty Images

Related: Love Island's Jessie Wynter details body dysmorphia battle

"I am so excited to be sharing the full version of my first-ever spoken word track. Having announced its release, and sharing a short snippet last month, it has been amazing to see everyone's support and receive so many more messages about the impact #PostYourPill has had," Alex said.

"I hope that the track continues to resonate with people and the movement continues to be empower people to get the help that they need. Thank you to Decca and Universal for making this possible."

Alex has already been working towards the removal of this stigma via his social media. The #PostYourPill campaign sees him openly post his antidepressants on the first of the month, encouraging his followers to join him.

Jonathan Hordle/Shutterstock

Related: Love Island's Georgia S breaks silence following All Stars backlash

He also visited London's Kings Cross Station, sharing badges with commuters to promote the key lyric, "There's always hope for a better day".



"I hope that this piece continues to spark conversations around medication stigma and reminds anyone listening that they are not alone. I can't say I ever thought I'd find myself in a recording studio and releasing a track, but I want it to remind everyone that the darkness can lift and there is always hope of a better day," said Alex.

Story continues

If you've been affected by the issues raised in this story, organisations who can offer support include the NHS, Samaritans on 116 123 or Mind on 0300 123 3393. Readers in the US are encouraged to visit mentalhealth.gov.

You Might Also Like