Love Island's Eve spent a week with Casey after dumping from All Stars

Love Island: All Stars contestant Eve Gale has revealed that she spent a week with Casey O'Gorman after being dumped from the villa.

During their time in the villa, Casey and Eve were coupled up. They called it quits as a couple shortly before being dumped from the island following a public vote.

Speaking to Digital Spy for the Spy in the Villa series alongside her twin sister Jess, Eve opened up about her relationship with Casey, revealing that they have remained friends and even had to spend a week living together in South Africa following their exit.

Asked if she and Casey had any chats after leaving the show, Eve said: "Yeah, so I actually stayed with Casey for a whole week in South Africa."

Explaining the reason why they had to spend such a long time together, Eve said that the ex-islanders were all due to return to the villa to cast their votes in a dumping and it didn't make sense for the pair to fly home to the UK.

"Obviously, we had to go back in for the thing where we did the votes and then for the final," she said. "So there was no point [in] us flying home.

"So for a whole week it was just, yeah, we were just in South Africa staying in a villa together."

According to Eve, she and Casey weren't allowed their phones, which gave them a chance to talk and become friends.

"We didn't have our phones as well for a lot of it, erm, so we had a lot of time to chat and we just smoothed things over. Everything's all cool now – we're actually really good friends."

Agreeing with her sister, Jess added: "Yeah, you're just mates."

"It was nice, yeah, we just had fun," Eve concluded.



Love Island: All Stars airs at 9pm on ITV2, ITVX and STV.

