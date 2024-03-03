Love Island's Jess on shock over Molly and Callum speculation

Love Island star Jess Gale has said she was shocked by the speculation surrounding boyfriend Callum Jones and his ex Molly Smith.

Speaking to Digital Spy, Jess – who first appeared in season 6 and returned for the first All Stars series, which wrapped last month – weighed in on any public perceptions that surprised her after leaving the reality TV villa for the second time.

"I was really shocked by the whole Molly and Callum speculation, just because it wasn't really like that in the villa, and I don't think that is a thing," she began.

ITV

Related: Love Island's Callum and Jess share first Instagram together since show



"I was shocked, and we heard a little bit about it in the villa – like we had calls and stuff – and I thought there was going to be a little bit [of an external reaction]," Jess continued.

She added: "When we came out, I saw Molly and Callum fan accounts, all of this. I was like, 'Wow, this is crazy.'

"I did definitely not expect that at all. I feel like people do love a fairy tale, and even if I was on the outside watching, I think I would probably be like, 'Yeah, Molly and Callum.'

"But they both are like really, really nice people, and I feel like it is that fairy tale ending. But I actually think it's really nice the way they're now friends. It's still a nice ending."

After meeting on the inaugural Love Island winter series, Molly and Callum were a couple for three years before parting ways in 2023 and heading into All Stars as singletons.

Molly ended up winning the All Stars series with Tom Clare.

Neil Mockford/GC Images - Getty Images

Related: Love Island merchandise, gifts and more

Jess, the identical twin of fellow Islander Eve Gale, confirmed that she and Callum are still together, despite all the chatter.

"Me and Callum are really good. He's actually just come to London today, so I'll be seeing him later," she told Digital Spy.

"I haven't seen him since the show. He's been in Manchester; I've been in London," Jess said.

Story continues

She continued: "Things are good, and I'm very excited to see him. It feels like ages because after spending like every single day in the villa together, even though it's not actually been that long, it feels like we've spent ages apart now."



Love Island: All Stars airs on ITV2, ITVX and STV.



You Might Also Like