Love them or hate them, research offers financial case for big city bike lanes

Bike lanes come with their share of claims and controversies; beloved by some and bemoaned by others.

With bike month being marked through June, and recent bike lane announcements in Canadian cities, a review of academic and business research suggests five key economic benefits associated with bike lanes in urban centres.

The research is focused on cities with existing bike lane networks and does not cover the impact of reduced lanes for drivers or examine bike lanes in suburban settings, where bike commuting is less common.

While hailed for keeping cyclists safe, the cost of installing protected bike lanes, their location and their impact on businesses remain contested topics.

Beyond claims about safety, health care costs and environmental benefits made in favour of cycling infrastructure, supporters are leveraging financial arguments to support the business case for bike lanes.

1. Bike lanes can boost retail sales

In recent years, New York City has aggressively expanded its network of protected bike lanes.

The city has been tracking the impacts of the lanes on businesses. One 2012 study following the construction of a bike lane on 9th Avenue, found local businesses saw an increase in retail sales of up to 49 per cent, compared to a three per cent increase in the rest of Manhattan.

A broader evaluation of bike lanes in the Big Apple conducted by municipal officials in 2014 indicated that streets with protected bike lanes experienced retail sales spike by up to 24 per cent compared to streets without protected lanes.

In Salt Lake City, 2015 sales tax statistics also noted a sales bump with new bike lanes.

Positive results have been seen in San Francisco too; after bike lanes and wider sidewalks were installed, two-thirds of merchants reported that increased levels of bicycling and walking improved business, only four per cent said the changes hurt sales.

In Toronto, 2017 research into business activity and protected bike lanes on the downtown artery Bloor Street found "a positive or at least neutral" impact, with most merchants reporting more customers after the lanes were installed.