Machete-wielding man charged after chasing person on Ouellette Avenue: Windsor police

A Windsor Police Service cruiser is seen in an April 2024 file photo. (Chris Ensing/CBC - image credit)

A 39-year-old man has been arrested after police say he chased a person down Ouellette Avenue with a machete on Wednesday.

Windsor police said officers responded just after 2 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a man "wielding a machete and running after an individual," in the 800 block of Ouellette Avenue.

"Upon arrival, officers obtained a description of the suspect and quickly located and arrested him near the intersection of Wyandotte Street West and Pelissier Street," police said in a media release.

No one was injured during the incident., according to police.

A 39-year-old man has been charged with possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes unit or Crime stoppers to remain anonymous.