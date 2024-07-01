Standoff and stabbings kept Windsor police busy this weekend

Three men have been arrested and face several charges after two incidents in Windsor over the weekend.

On Saturday, police were called to the apartment building at 920 Ouellette Ave. at 11 a.m. after they say a man was causing a disturbance.

Police say he had discharged multiple fire extinguishers throughout the property and barricaded himself inside an apartment.

Police say he then brandished weapons but aren't being specific on what type. They say he also made threats and threw things at people from his balcony.

When he refused to come out of his apartment, police say, they set up a perimeter and after a seven-and-a-half hour standoff. Police say members of the Emergency Services Unit (ESU) entered the apartment and a suspect was arrested without incident.

A 59-year-old man faces the following charges:

Assault with a weapon.

Possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace.

Uttering threats to cause death.

Uttering threats to cause damage to property.

Mischief over $5,000.

Then on Sunday at 2:30 a.m., police arrested two men after a stabbing incident in the west end.

Police say when they arrived on scene in the 3300 Block of Millen Avenue, they found a man with multiple stab wounds. They tracked down a second man in the 3800 block of Matchette Road who also had a stab wound.

Police say the men knew each other and had a dispute that led to them stabbing each other.

Police say both were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 31-year-old man and a 24-year-old man have both been charged with assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm. The 24-year-old has also been charged with failure to comply with an undertaking.

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact them or Crime Stoppers.