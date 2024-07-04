Made in Chelsea's Sam Thompson looks unrecognisable after makeover

Made in Chelsea star Sam Thompson just took a sneak peek into the future thanks to a professional prosthetic makeover to mark the release of Despicable Me 4.

The I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! winner was given a makeover by prosthetic artists Shaun Harrison and Paula Anne Booker-Harrison in a bid to go incognito from his colleagues at Hits Radio.

The goal was to make Thompson look several years older, with the impressive final result being shared in an Instagram montage.

"We had such a wonderful day over in Liverpool yesterday working with @hitsradiouk and the wonderful @samthompsonuk. The brief was to make Sam into an old man disguise make-up," the caption reads.

The clip included a detailed look at all the several steps in the process, including making a cast of Thompson's face to work with as well as Thompson posing with the prosthetic experts in a senior outfit and a cane.

The older version of Thompson attempted to conceal his real identity from people in streets of Liverpool, whilst hiding away from former EastEnders star Joe Swash. Despite the impressive prosthetics, Swash eventually managed to find his pal in the crowd.

In another post, the people at The Prosthetics Studio revealed the make-up had a "super quick" turnaround, with the duo pulling the feat in a week.

"This was a really fun prosthetic make up to do on @samthompsonuk," the duo wrote, calling Thompson "a real trouper" and a "professional".

The reality TV star has recently shared his feelings about voicing a character in Pixar's Inside Out 2, describing the experience as "a dream come true".

"Having watched Pixar films since I was a kid, it's a dream come true to join the voice cast of Inside Out 2," Thompson said of lending his voice to Security Man Sam.

