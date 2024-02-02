Madison Booker, Aaliyah Moore power No. 12 Texas women past No. 13 Baylor 67-55

WACO, Texas (AP) — Freshman Madison Booker scored 22 points and Aaliyah Moore added 19 points as No. 12 Texas pulled away from No. 13 Baylor in the fourth quarter to earn a 67-55 victory Thursday night, giving the Longhorns' their first back-to-back wins at Waco since the 2009-10 season.

Baylor knocked off Texas 85-79 at Austin on Dec. 30, but the Bears now have lost three of their last four games.

Texas (20-3, 7-3) scored 11 straight points in the first quarter, fueled by six points by Moore and five from Booker. Texas held a 27-23 lead at intermission but Baylor quickly tied the game on a Jada Walker layup. Moore scored on a short jumper in the lane at the 4:42 mark of the third to take a 36-35 lead, but appeared to tweak an ankle on landing and left the game.

Booker rallied the Longhorns, scoring seven of the team's 13 points the rest of the period for a 49-40 lead going into the fourth quarter. After getting her ankle taped on the sideline, Moore returned early in the fourth to help push the Texas lead into double digits, where it stayed the rest of the way.

Texas hit 27 of 57 from the floor (47%), but missed its first six shots from behind the arc and finished just 1 of 7 from 3-point range. Booker hit 8 of 15 shots, knocking down the lone 3-pointer while grabbing four rebounds and dishing three assists. Moore hit 8 of 16 from the floor and Taylor Jones had 14 points, nine rebounds, three assists and four steals.

Baylor (16-4, 5-4 Big 12) hit 20 of 57 from the field (35%), including 7 of 30 from distance. Sarah Andrews scored 11 points and dished nine assists and was the lone scorer to reach double digits.

Texas returns home for a showdown with No. 2 Kansas on Sunday. Baylor plays at Houston Sunday.

