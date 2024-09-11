Madonna stumbles in sky-high heels during NYFW appearance

Madonna stumbled as she walked in high heels during a rare New York Fashion Week appearance.

On 10 September, the 66-year-old pop star casually walked to her assigned seat at the front row of the Luar fashion show at Rockefeller Plaza, when she momentarily faltered in her thigh-high leather boots. Shortly before the fashion show kicked off, the crowd was eager with hushed excitement as the Queen of Pop entered the venue.

But a video shared on X, formerly Twitter, then showed the crowd go immediately silent in the seconds it took for the “Vogue” singer to recover from the stumble with the help of a security guard.

Madonna thankfully had multiple people there to help her. One member of her team tended to her tan coat, which featured big shoulder pads and a long train as she entered the show.

The look was paired with jewelry and two pairs of layered sunglasses. She also carried a briefcase-inspired purse and donned black, latex opera gloves with rings on top.

madonna esta hecha para SOBREVIVIR pic.twitter.com/QAGLa2SYzI — marco (@no_soy_marco) September 11, 2024

The collection highlights the “primal instincts” of designer Raul Lopez’s New York upbringing, according to the show notes. Many of Luar’s runway looks featured leopard print, camouflage, and textured black looks, as well as the Luar logo popped up on armbands and in a logomania matching sets. Leather shoes – including a clog, an oxford loafer, and kitten-heeled knee-high boots – were all over the catwalk.

Among the star-studded audience included Ice Spice, A$AP Ferg, Tinashe, Hari Nef, Coco Jones, Real Housewives of Potomac star Karen Huger, and Real Housewives of New York star Jenna Lyons.

The Queen of Pop wasn’t the only member of her family to become a fixture of this fall’s NYFW, with her daughter Lourdes Leon, 27, and son David Banda, 18, showing up for the sartorial festivities. Leon attended the Willy Chavarria show alongside her dad, Carlos, and was later pictured cutting loose at The Cut and Old Navy's 90s-theme party. Meanwhile, Banda made his NYFW debut walking the Off-White spring 2025 show.

The “Hung Up” singer recently completed her Celebration Tour in April. She spoke candidly on stage multiple about her “near-death experience” last summer, when she was hospitalized with a bacterial infection and was in a coma for four days.

“It’s a miracle that I’m alive,” she said at a December show. “I didn’t think I was gonna make it this summer, but… here I am.”