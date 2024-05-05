Madonna's free Brazil concert at Rio's Copacabana beach attracts more than 1.5 million fans

Madonna put on a free concert in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday night with throngs of fans flocking to see the pop idol on Brazil's famous Copacabana beach.

"Rio, here we are in the most beautiful place in the world," she declared, as the performance got under way.

The show was the final stop on the 65-year-old's Celebration Tour, celebrating her 40 years in music.

More than 1.5 million fans were estimated to have attended the show.

"Are you ready?" Madonna posted on her Instagram account seven hours before the show.

Huge crowds attended Madonna's performance at Copacabana beach [Getty Images]

Crowds of fans were seen dancing along to Madonna's songs played from speakers on the stage, hours before the American superstar arrived.

In what many have called a "historic" show, Madonna impressed the audience with multiple set and costume changes and light displays.

The signer performed some of her greatest hits, including Nothing Really Matters, Like a Prayer and Vogue, and was joined on stage at one point by Brazilian singer Anitta.

[Getty Images]

There were giant screens located along the beach, to ensure the largely Brazilian crowd was able to see the event unfold. There was also a large police presence to ensure the safety of all those in attendance.

T-shirts, souvenirs and billboards with Madonna's face decked the neighbourhood as excitement built ahead of the concert.

Since she burst onto the UK charts with Holiday in 1984, Madonna has scored another 71 hits, including 13 number one singles.

Some, like Vogue, Like A Prayer and Ray of Light, are era-defining anthems. Others, like Live To Tell and Don't Tell Me, are beloved fan favourites.

Fans had been anticipating Madonna's arrival in Rio de Janeiro [Getty Images]

Last year, the superstar was found unconscious in her New York apartment in June and rushed to hospital, where she received treatment for a serious bacterial infection.

But she has since returned to full strength and her tour has been marked by her characteristically energetic performances.

The Rio concert was the final touch on a tour made up of 80 shows across Europe and North America.