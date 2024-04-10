MAFS Australia's Lauren defends Ellie against trolls

Married at First Sight Australia spoilers follow for episodes that haven't aired in the UK yet.

MAFS Australia contestant Lauren Dunn has defended Ellie Dix after the reunion aired Down Under and fans started trolling her place of work.

In episodes that haven't aired in the UK just yet, Ellie revealed that she was now dating Jonathan 'Jono' McCullough, who was paired with Lauren in the experiment. And that didn't exactly sit well with a lot of viewers.

After the episode aired in Australia, Lauren took to Instagram Stories to ask people to cease with the harassment.

"To everyone trolling and attacking Ellie at her workplace, please stop immediately," she wrote.



"What you see on TV is only a small portion of what goes on. Regardless of what you saw on TV (filmed six months ago) I have no problems with Jono and Ellie and neither of deserve to be harassed or bullied. Please can everyone let them be happy and let's all move on."

The owner of the aesthetics clinic where Ellie works, Dr Drew Conin, also spoke out about the situation. He told Gold Coast Bulletin: "People who have never been patients in our clinic, that have never met me, never had anything to do with the surgical or non-surgical business feel entitled to make permanent one-star reviews [on Google] based on their disagreement with the actions of one subcontractor aired on television 12 hours ago.

"What they probably don't realise is they're hurting and attacking an entire group of people who are completely separate to, and innocent of, any actions taken by anyone on that show."

He also explained that people have been phoning up the clinic and demanding that Ellie be fired, which he condemned.

"To suggest that you can instantly fire staff because of what they’ve done in their personal lives is ridiculous," he concluded.

Married at First Sight UK airs on E4 in the UK. Married at First Sight Australia airs on Nine Network in Australia and E4 in the UK.

