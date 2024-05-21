MAFS star Jono makes dig at ex Lauren after text scandal

Married at First Sight Australia star Jono McCullough has made a dig at co-star and ex-partner Lauren Funn in a new interview.

The reality TV star appeared on the 2024 series of the hit dating show, and was matched with bride Lauren by the experts. The two made it all the way to Final Vows in the experiment before calling their romance quits.

It later emerged that Jono had been texting co-star Ellie Dix whilst with Lauren. He is now in a relationship with Ellie.

In an interview with New Idea talking about their romance, Jono and Ellie were asked if they had any advice for future MAFS participants, where Jono took a swipe at his ex.

"Don't let your partner walk over you like I did," he said, adding: "And don't text anyone else who's on the show!"

In the same interview, Jono shared how things started with Ellie, recalling a one-on-one meeting that went on for eight hours.

"We met and had a drink at four in the afternoon and said goodbye at midnight," he said. "The next day, because I'd had such a tough three months in the experiment, I woke up with a smile on my face and felt so happy.

"I went back to the Sunshine Coast, where I was living at the time and messaged her. We met again in Brisbane and that's when we started becoming something."

Ellie and Jono confirmed their relationship during the show's reunion episodes which aired in the UK late last month.

Following the episodes' broadcast, Lauren revealed that she isn't in contact with the couple now but doesn't have any bad feelings towards them.

"Jono and I stayed in contact and I let him know that I support him and Ellie and they're a way better match," she said.

"It's all good and every time we talk, she'd be there and kind of be listening," she continued. "She never apologised to me or anything but it was all good.

"I really don't have an issue and I don't actually think about them, to be honest."

Married at First Sight UK airs on E4 in the UK. Married at First Sight Australia airs on Nine Network in Australia and E4 in the UK.

