MAFS UK's JJ Slater breaks silence on Katie Price romance

Married at First Sight UK star JJ Slater has broken his silence on his relationship with Katie Price.

The star appeared in the eighth series of the reality show, coupling up with Bianca Petronzi during the experiment before dropping a bombshell as he struck up a bond with Ella Morgan.

Following the conclusion of the show, JJ announced in February that he had begun a relationship with Price, who has previously appeared on I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! and Celebrity Big Brother.

Now five months into their relationship, JJ spoke with the Daily Mail to provide an update, revealing that the happy couple have already begun to think of their future together.

"It wasn't something I was looking for," he began. "I had been on MAFS UK, which was a stressful and intense experience but with Kate and I, it just happened super naturally. We met for coffee and met as friends - it developed from there, which was really nice.

"It would have been ideal on MAFS if I was at the altar and I turned around and it was Kate walking down. It would have saved a lot of time. We have said the L word. The thing is we get on so well and have so much fun together."

JJ went on to state they they are taking their future together very seriously and are just like any other normal couple.

"All I really want to do is make sure Kate is happy, support her, and be there for her. We are both adults and I wouldn't be with someone if I didn't see a future with them. So, that's how I see it - we aren't together to waste each other's time.

"Like in any normal relationship, you progress when it feels natural and right. With me and Kate, we feel happy, we spend a lot of time together - we go on chilled dates. We have been to some events but if it keeps going the way it is, it's only going to be a great future for us."

Married at First Sight UK airs on E4 in the UK. Married at First Sight Australia airs on Nine Network in Australia and E4 in the UK.

