Magic Johnson Kicks Off Luxe Annual Yacht Vacation with Wife Cookie, Friends Samuel L. Jackson and Cedric the Entertainer

The NBA legend shared a few snapshots of the beginning of his annual summer vacation

BACKGRID Magic Johnson, Samuel L. Jackson, Cedric the Entertainer in Formentera.

Magic Johnson and Earlitha "Cookie" Johnson have set sail!

Magic, 64, and Cookie, 65, have hit the high seas for their annual yacht vacation. They began their travels with friends LaTanya and Samuel L. Jackson, John and Vicki Palmer, as well as Cedric the Entertainer and Lorna Wells.

On Monday, July 1, the NBA legend shared an Instagram post announcing he and his wife of nearly 33 years have kicked off their summer vacation. In the post, the Johnsons smiled ear to ear as they posed with the Palmers and Jacksons. Magic shared two additional photos of the group’s meal at Boca Grande in Barcelona, Spain, along with a snap of the restaurant’s interior.

He captioned the post: “We are officially on vacation!! 😁 Hanging out with our great friends John and Vicki Palmer and Sam and LaTanya Jackson at Boca Grande in Barcelona, Spain! The food was *chef’s kiss*.”

On Tuesday, July 2, Magic posted two videos to his Instagram Stories of their views of Ibiza from the yacht. He also shared a carousel featuring his wife and the three other couples as they enjoyed the beach town. He revealed they indulged in fresh sea bass and lobster for lunch at Juan Y Andrea in Formentera.

Cookie shared her own separate post celebrating the monuments the group visited in Barcelona, including the Sagrada Familia. Her post included snapshots alongside her friends in the rainy city, videos of the church’s interior, close-ups of the intricately detailed structures and vibrant colorful stained glass windows.

LaTanya Jackson reposted Cookie and Magic’s posts to her Instagram Stories and shared two close-up images of the famed architecture.

Samuel L. Jackson, 75, also reposted Magic’s Instagram post to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday and followed up with a series of videos from the yacht en route to Ibiza, Spain.

“Busstin’ a quiet lil move to Ibiza‼️‼️,” he wrote on top of one clip, adding, “Daayuumm ‼️‼️#Ijusswannayachtyachtyacht ‼️‼️”

His Instagram Stories included an image of the yacht’s stern, as well as photos from the water and the group’s magnificent views of the sandy white beaches, the town and the port.

Magic Johnson/instagram John and Vicki Palmer, Samuel L. and LaTanya Jackson, and Cookie and Magic Johnson

Since arriving in Ibiza, the Johnsons’ friend Cedric the Entertainer, 60, shared a vacation selfie. In the comic’s post, he’s seen looking directly at the camera in a woven fedora and a white short-sleeve button-down, with the Ibiza port in the background.

“Pulled on #Ibiza pronounced “Ebitha” by the locals. #gallavanting #abroad,” he captioned the selfie on Tuesday.

Later on, Jimmy Kimmel inserted himself into the getaway, photoshopping pics of him and his wife, Molly McNearney, with the three couples.



The recent post follows Kimmel’s ongoing “request” over the past eight years to join the Johnsons on their annual summer vacation. Johnson has joined in on the joke, and at the end of his 2023 travels, he shared an Instagram carousel of altered images from his six-week excursion with Cookie and their family and friends and included photos of Kimmel, 56, and his wife.

