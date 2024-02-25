Majority of Brits blame their parents for their own lack of confidence and risk-taking

Parents walk their children to school in Hornchurch, Essex (stock image) (PA Archive)

Three quarters of Brits blame their parents for their own lack of confidence to take risks in life.

Research from the British Exploring Society found that 75 per cent of those polled said their parents' anxieties around taking risks was why they were scared to take risks of their own.

When asked what parents could have given them more of when they were young, other than love or attention, the most popular answer was confidence (37 per cent) followed by independence (31 per cent).

A massive 87 per cent of people said they wished they could take more risks in life and over half (53 per cent) believe taking risks leads you to becoming a more confident person.

A substantial 92 per cent of people believe taking healthy risks increases your self-esteem, with 87 per cent of people have said the risks they have taken have turned out to be worthwhile.

The British Exploring Society is working with designer and entrepreneur, Henry Holland, on the campaign to encourage people to take more risks.

He said about the statistics: “I’ve learnt and earned my way through taking risks, and approaching things in a way that feels right to me.

“You need to be confident. For every career decision that I have made and business I’ve run – I’ve learnt on the job.

“Working in creative fields you can over think things and get frozen with indecision.

“You have to be brave, believe in yourself, put yourself out there, and say – I think this is great - and that’s when you can achieve great things.”

Honor Wilson-Fletcher MBE, CEO of British Exploring Society said “Since I’ve been at British Exploring Society, I’ve noticed lasting changes in resilience and risk appetite in young people and their families.

“Taking risks when young helps the next generation to prepare for adulthood with confidence and self-belief.

“So many of us are unwittingly holding our children back based on our own fears an inhibitions, but giving our children the opportunity to try new things, step outside of their comfort zone and push their limits – all within a safe space – is amazing for their long-term growth.”